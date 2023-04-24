Universal Technical Institute to Hold Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Universal Technical Institute to Hold Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant, and CFO, Troy Anderson, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-881-0138

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6790

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 3024812

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact:

Mark Brenner

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & External Communications

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-0872

mbrenner@uti.edu

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Davis Snyder

Alpha IR Group

(312) 445-2870

UTI@alpha-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.