Recorded Future Launches New Capabilities to Enhance Threat Visibility, Increase Automation, and Reduce Threat Exposure

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the intelligence company, today announced the latest advancements to the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud focused on bringing enhanced visibility into threats and automation to enable security teams to handle the complex threat landscape. The new capabilities will bring AI-enabled automation, deeper coverage of digital attack surfaces, and the power of global threat insights to give defenders the advantage.

"The attack surface is growing both in size and complexity as digital business is now just a reality, and motivated threat actors are keen to exploit any blindspots. Staying ahead of adversaries requires comprehensive visibility into your attack surface, threat actors, and how they may target your organization. Our latest development to the Intelligence Cloud provides this visibility in real time so that defenders can assess, prioritize, and respond before an attack even happens and mitigate their business risk." – Craig Adams, Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Recorded Future

New capabilities of the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud include:

AI-driven automation

As the threat landscape grows more complex, security teams are inundated with more and more data, but fewer people to handle it. To get ahead of adversaries, they need intelligent automation. Recorded Future has launched a malware threat map that quickly visualizes a prioritized and customized view of malware likely being used to target an organization based on their industry, technology stack, and associated vulnerabilities. Combined with Recorded Future's automated threat hunting playbooks, security teams can hunt for relevant malware with minimal manual work. Along with the recently launched Recorded Future AI capabilities, AI-driven automation is being pushed across triaging, detection, analysis, and decision-making for security teams.

Collective Insights™ drives visibility into emerging threats

Effective detection and prioritization of emerging threats faced by organizations requires proactive insights from what is happening internally, externally, and to others like them. Recorded Future's Collective Insights amplify the network effects of the Intelligence Cloud, providing intelligence based on an organization's environment, industry, and in-the-wild incidents. Encompassing client signals and analysis from the Recorded Future Sandbox - Collective Insights is powered by 14M unique file samples, 1,600+ clients, and over 30,000 users.

Expanded portfolio to protect the digital attack surface

Without real-time visibility into attack surface blind spots, including exposed credentials and assets, organizations cannot proactively reduce risk. Recorded Future's enhanced Attack Surface Intelligence solution visualizes attack surface exposure and detects vulnerable assets. Updates to Recorded Future's Identity Intelligence solution enables organizations to identify and remediate compromised credentials for employees and customers before they are weaponized to launch attacks, such as ransomware.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,600 businesses and government organizations across more than 70 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

