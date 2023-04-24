ASRC Federal Acquires Broadleaf, Inc., Expanding Presence with DoD and Federal Civilian Agency Customers

Deal Accelerates Growth with U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

RESTON, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announces the acquisition of Broadleaf, Inc., which provides leading information technology services including cybersecurity, network engineering and cloud migration, as well as professional services including training and program management.

The acquisition adds nearly 600 employees who deepen ASRC Federal's presence at key U.S. Army commands, specifically Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as the U.S. Navy and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, while also expanding the company's portfolio with new DoD and Federal Civilian customers.

"This acquisition strengthens and expands our presence within key DoD agencies while also providing growth opportunities with new customers," said ASRC Federal President and CEO Jennifer Felix. "I know the high performing team at Broadleaf will blend seamlessly with the ASRC Federal culture, and together we'll continue to excel in the support of important customer missions."

"Broadleaf is thrilled to join the ASRC Federal family," said Vince Apesa, president of Broadleaf. "Our team is passionate about driving mission success for our customers, and we look forward to joining forces with the depth of resources and talent available at ASRC Federal to provide even greater value to those we serve."

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

View original content:

SOURCE ASRC Federal