UGG CELEBRATES EARTH DAY BY AFFIRMING ITS INVESTMENT IN THE PLANET

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To align with the 2023 Earth Day theme 'Invest in our Planet,' Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is sharing how they've given back to the planet – and the challenges still ahead. While tangible strides have been made, and an emphasis on transparency and accountability remains steadfast, UGG® understands there is much more to be done.

LONGER LASTING: EXTENDING THE LIFE OF YOUR BOOTS

The most sustainable clothes are, arguably, the ones you can repair. And keeping the footwear that you already have for longer is one of the most planet-positive moves you can make as a consumer. That's one of the reasons UGG® launched UGGrenew, a repair program in collaboration with shoe repair firm NuShoe. The program is an important part of the brand's plan to help extend the lifecycle of its products. With three options — renew, restore, or refresh — the brand's handcrafted restoration and steam cleaning will give consumers' boots a second life, so they can fall back in love with their favorite pair while protecting the planet from more waste.

REGENERATIVE FOCUS: EN ROUTE TO ONE MILLION ACRES

UGG® is committed to restoring one million acres of farmland through regenerative farming practices by 2025 – and UGG® has already restored 310,000 acres in two years. From adapting to local conditions to practicing natural rotational grazing and planting indigenous flora, it's an approach that both improves soil health and increases the resilience of ecosystems. And in turn, the soil can absorb a greater amount of carbon from the atmosphere. For anyone finding it hard to visualize, one million acres are the equivalent of around sixteen million tennis courts of the Earth restored.

LESS WASTE: UPCYCLING OUR WOOL

Many brands talk about diverting materials from landfill, from deadstock fabric to turning plastic bottles into recycled nylon. UGG® focused its sights on materials long considered a byproduct in huge abundance. Beyond its leather and hide, the brand now also leads in the industry on repurposed wool – reducing its use of virgin wool to just 2%, in turn using less water and energy and emitting less CO 2 . Consumers might have noticed the brand speaking out about its preferred materials – more than half of all materials used in its footwear are recycled, renewable, regenerated, or from certified natural sources – so watch this space for its next big move.

LESS WATER: DOWN BY OVER A THIRD

With so much focus on sustainable resources, it could be easy to forget about water use in the fashion industry. However, water scarcity already affects more than 40% of the world's population, so the impact of water pollution and usage cannot be neglected. The largest water footprint comes at the production level. So, working alongside the brand's suppliers, UGG® is committed to implementing less water-intensive solutions throughout the manufacturing journey – from exploring alternative dyeing, soaking, and rinsing processes to seeking out new technology to better manage wastewater. So far, UGG® has reduced water usage by 37% per pair since 2019 through conservation and recycling.

LOWER EMISSIONS: REDUCING OUR FOOTPRINT

Intricately connected to water is climate change. Global temperatures increasing is having a direct impact on rainfall, as oceans become more acidic, freshwater scarcer, and extreme weather more common. To reduce the brand's supply chain emissions – and not simply offset them – takes investment and time, and the brand is working towards identifying proven solutions that they can scale. The UGG® brand's goal is to reduce emissions by 40% per pair of footwear by 2030 – and since 2019, the brand has already seen a 31% reduction. It's a big step in the right direction, but the brand knows it can do more to pick up the pace.

To commemorate this year's Earth Day, UGG® is proud to introduce the newest addition to the sustainable product offering, the UGG® Sugarcloud Slide. Blending sustainable materials and the softness of the clouds, this game-changing platform slip-on features a supportive SugarSole® midsole made from renewable, fast-growing sugarcane and a molded rubber outsole of 50% recycled rubber.

We remain committed to crafting quality products that are built to last while investing in regenerative agriculture to preserve and restore the land and environment for future generations. To shop for our products that are crafted with responsible materials, please visit here.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelsLikeUGG

