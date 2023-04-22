ASR Group Launches Recyclable and Refillable Easy Baking Tub for Domino® and C&H® Sugar

Reducing the Product's Carbon Footprint by Using 28% Less Plastic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASR Group – the world's largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar – announces the release of an improved easy baking tub with new features for its legacy brands, Domino® Sugar and C&H® Sugar. The easy baking tub is a new packaging format for sugar that offers more convenience for bakers and benefits related to sustainability. The reinvented packaging uses 28 percent less plastic than the previous round canister design, reducing transportation emissions by 65%, and includes instructions on how to recycle. This is the first time easy baking tubs will be available in-store at participating retailers across the United States.

Enhancing the baking experience, the tub holds approximately 8 cups of sugar that can be scooped and leveled directly from the container to a mixing bowl and can be refilled using Domino Sugar or C&H Sugar bags. The tub features a click-to-close hinged and the rectangular shape makes storing simpler than ever with a stackable design made for your pantry.

"The in-store launch of the easy baking tub and expansion to brick-and-mortar accessibility demonstrates our commitment to increase convenience for consumers," said Suzzette Arroyo, Director of Brand Management. "The easy baking tub was conceived with home bakers in mind to inspire baking love, and the flip-up lid and easy-to-scoop canister makes in-home baking a breeze."

New easy baking tubs are in stores now for both Domino Sugar and C&H Sugar. The tub will replace the previous round canister design supporting efforts to reduce the product's carbon footprint and provide added convenience for bakers.

Domino Sugar is available across the Eastern United States. To find a location in your area carrying Domino Sugar, please visit dominosugar.com/store-locations. C&H Sugar is available across the Western United States. To find a location in your area carrying C&H Sugar, please visit https://www.chsugar.com/store-locator.

About ASR Group

ASR Group International, Inc. is the world's largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, with an annual production capacity of more than 6 million tons of sugar. The company produces a full line of grocery, industrial, foodservice and specialty sweetener products. Across North America, ASR Group owns and operates six sugar refineries, located in New York, California, Maryland, Louisiana, Canada and Mexico. In Europe, the company owns and operates sugar refineries in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and, with a joint venture partner, Italy. ASR Group also farms sugarcane and owns sugar mills in Mexico and Belize. The company's portfolio includes the leading brands Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's® and Sidul®. ASR Group is owned by Florida Crystals Corporation and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. ASR Group and its parent companies jointly own Tellus Products, LLC, a maker of compostable tableware and foodservice products from sugarcane and other plant fibers. For more information, visit www.ASR-Group.com.

About Domino® Sugar

Since 1901, Domino® Sugar has maintained a commitment to quality, a passion for craftsmanship and a dedication to sweetening the lives of countless bakers. Our products are trusted by everyone from home bakers to gourmet chefs to perform flawlessly when it matters most. That's why, when the time comes for high-quality baking, those who understand the importance of high-quality ingredients turn to the experts at Domino® Sugar.

About C&H® Sugar

Crafting sugar and happiness has been our mission since 1906, and our experts have dedicated themselves to quality, earning the respect and trust of the baking community for more than a century. Over the years, we've grown, but we're still in California, still committed to quality and still bringing sweetness to every home. We know that when you mix family, friends and food made with C&H® sugar, you create magical moments and memories you'll never forget. In other words--the recipe for happiness starts with C&H®.

