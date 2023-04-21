ImmVira Appoints Dr. Oliver Kong as Chief Medical Officer

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 17, 2023, ImmVira announced the appointment of Dr. Oliver Kong as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Kong will be fully in charge of global clinical development and international collaboration of company pipelines, and participate in overall corporate strategy planning and implementation.

Dr. Kong holds a doctor's degree from Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University and a master's degree of Science in Molecular Immunology from University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Kong has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in clinical development and medical affairs in various diseases or treatment fields such as oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Before joining ImmVira, he served as Chief Medical Officer and Corporate Vice President at Qilu Pharmaceuticals, Vice President of Clinical Oncology at Hengrui Therapeutics, Senior Global Medical Leader of Global Medical Affairs at Novartis Oncology, Senior Medical Director at Celegene and Medical Director of US Medical Affairs at Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals.

"Providing more effective and safe cancer treatment solutions for global patients has always been my motivation. I truly believe that oncolytic virotherapy has great potential to further meet urgent unmet medical needs. "Commented Dr. Kong, "Clinical data of ImmVira's ongoing pipelines is very encouraging. I am honored to join the company and looking forward to working together with experienced science team, to advance R&D process of company's promising pipelines and expedite early access of our oncolytic products to global markets, in order to bring new hope to patients."

ImmVira's Chairwoman and CEO Dr. Grace Zhou said," Warmly welcome Dr. Kong to join us. Dr. Kong has extensive experience and excellent leadership in drug development and clinical research. He will help accelerate our global presence, enhance clinical development, and promote global collaboration. ImmVira will step into next stage of rapid growth towards an integrated biological vector platform covering R&D, CMC and clinical development, for the purpose of benefiting patients as soon as possible. "

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a biotechnology company focused on developing and synthesizing biological vector delivery platform. The company has constructed a fully integrated OVPENS (Open Vector+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform with solid science, technology and CMC know-how, and three derivative subplatforms including Oncolytic Virus, Cancer Vaccine and Biosynthetic Exosome, to support ongoing R&D, clinical studies and commercialization of best-in-class mono and combo therapies driven by clinical benefits in oncology and non-oncology fields.

