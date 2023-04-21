DuPont Wins Three 2023 Edison Awards™

Two Silver Awards and One Bronze highlight sustainable technologies

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that three of its innovative material technologies were recognized with the prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™. Selected from hundreds of nominees, DuPont received two Silver awards and one Bronze.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored that three of our innovative technologies are helping our customers address their most significant sustainability challenges," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "This recognition exemplifies how our teams are driven by a relentless focus on excellence and highlights the spirit of sustainable innovation at DuPont, demonstrating the impact of our close customer collaboration to bring cutting-edge technologies to market."

The three DuPont innovations awarded this year include:

Silver – Kevlar® 1 mil N636 paper won a Silver award for High Performance Design in the Aerospace & Flight Technologies category. Kevlar® 1 mil N636 paper is a promising new innovation offering an ultra-thin, ultra-light honeycomb paper product that can be used in aircraft cabins to help achieve effective lightweighting. The material is 20-30 percent lighter than the next comparable product, and initial results demonstrated a potential 3-4 percent reduction in overall aircraft weight, while offering additional benefits that come with lighter designs, including a lower cost to operate. In addition to aircraft application, Kevlar® 1 mil N636 paper is currently being tested for use in emerging applications with low load bearing requirements, including electric planes and drones, and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designs.

Silver – FilmTec™ Fortilife™ CR200 water purification membrane won a Silver award for Sustainability in the Materials Science category. To help address the challenges of wastewater reuse and increase access to clean water, DuPont Water Solutions developed a new, high-productivity membrane, FilmTec™ Fortilife™ CR200, which maximizes operational efficiency and combats fouling – even in some of the world's most challenging waters. CR200's increased capability for water reuse can reduce demand for water drawn from local sources, such as ground and surface water. The exceptional design of CR200 elements compared to standard reverse osmosis elements provides wastewater reuse systems, with the ability to operate with a 50 percent reduction in cleanings, a 20 percent reduction in energy consumption, and less waste from cleaning chemicals and element replacement.

Bronze – BETASEAL™ APEX primerless-to-glass automotive aftermarket adhesive system won a Bronze award in the Materials Science category. BETASEAL™ APEX is an innovative primerless-to-glass adhesive that decreases impact on the environment while returning the vehicle to original specifications, simplifying installation of the replacement windshield, and providing consistent quality and Advances Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor compatibility. The elimination of primers containing organic solvents reduces glass installation steps, processing complexity and emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC). DuPont's internal calculations show that over 25,000 liters of solvent are no longer emitted into the atmosphere in North America alone by using BETASEAL™ APEX.

Established in 1987, The Edison Awards™ recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Developed and maintained in the legacy of Thomas Edison, The Edison Awards™ "symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team, while also strengthening the human drive for innovation, creativity, and ingenuity.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2023 DuPont.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not representations or warranties or guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements include statements which relate to the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the standards and measurement of progress against the company's sustainability goals, including metrics, data and other information, which are based on estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time. The actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, including the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected in connection with DuPont's sustainability strategy may differ materially from the statements made herein. The use of the word "material" for the purposes of statements regarding our sustainability strategy and goals should not be read as equating to any use of the word in the company's other disclosures or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

See DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations or estimates implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including (i) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion, accounting and tax treatments, and benefits, including integration, related to portfolio changes; (ii) risks and costs related to indemnification of legacy liabilities; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, including ability to offset increased costs, obtain raw materials, and meet customer needs, and (iv) other risks to DuPont's business and operations. Unlisted factors may also present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, loss of key customers, reputational harm and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont