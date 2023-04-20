Tamnoon Unveils Revolutionary Managed Cloud Protection Service

Cloud Security Innovator Optimizes Security Posture with AI and Human Expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamnoon, an innovator in Managed Cloud Protection, announced they have emerged from stealth, secured funding, and will be showcasing their Assisted Remediation solution at the upcoming RSA Conference in San Francisco. The revolutionary solution leverages the power of AI coupled with human expertise, empowering security teams to deliver a superior level of cloud protection for organizations of all sizes.

Tamnoon, founded by industry veterans previously at Deloitte and Dome9 Security (acquired by Check Point), has raised a round of seed funding from investors including Merlin Ventures, toDay Ventures, Secret Chord Ventures. The funds will be used to expand services delivery capacity across all major Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) providers.

"We are thrilled to be showcasing Tamnoon's managed cloud protection solution which supports all major CNAPP players such as Wiz, Orca, Check Point's CloudGuard and Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud," said Marina Segal, co-founder and CEO of Tamnoon. "Cloud security remains challenging despite the advanced technologies available today. We see a growing number of opportunities to help customers maximize the value of their existing cloud security tools and boost the productivity of security teams."

The company's solution augments existing security tools by providing focused priorities, smart insights and ready-to-apply remedies to enable security teams to perform better and maintain a stronger, more resilient cloud security posture. In addition, its innovative Assisted Remediation allows security teams to minimize the strain on development, IT and DevOps teams within their organizations.

Tamnoon already is serving dozens of customers across various industries including insurance, entertainment, software and services. The open-insurance provider, Zinnia, is an early customer that relies on Tamnoon to provide assisted cloud protection services for their cloud environment. "Providing effective auto-remediation and prevention solutions that augment our existing cloud security technology, Tamnoon's Managed Protection Services allows us to quickly and seamlessly resolve misconfigurations, without impacting our core operations" said Saul Schwartz, Cloud Technology Leader at Zinnia.

As part of its commitment to providing the most comprehensive and effective cloud protection solutions, Tamnoon has also announced several strategic partnerships and integrations with major CNAPP space players such as Check Point, Palo Alto Networks and Sysdig to be part of their Managed Services delivery arm. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Tamnoon, who will enable our customer's CloudGuard solution implementations and ensure their cloud protection is maximized at all times through this joint offering," said Itai Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer of Check Point.

Tamnoon has also attracted top talent to its advisory board, including Ryan Davis, Chief Information Security Officer at NS1 who shared, "As a CISO, I am constantly looking for ways to improve our organization's cybersecurity posture. Security teams face a constant stream of alerts and notifications from a variety of sources that yield manual effort to remediate and create alert fatigue. Tamnoon's approach of using an innovative service delivery platform to provide highly accurate triage process and remediation playbooks coupled with a team of cloud configuration experts, yields a scalable solution that reduces operational burden and prioritization for overtaxed security teams."

Tamnoon will be showcasing their innovative managed cloud protection platform at the RSA Conference RSAC2023 at Booth #0231 in Moscone South Expo Hall.

About Tamnoon

Tamnoon, the leading Managed Cloud Protection innovator, empowers organizations to strengthen their cloud security posture through an AI driven solution coupled with human expertise. Tamnoon prioritizes critical security tasks, streamlines processes, and offers assisted remediation, prevention, and automation solutions. Tamnoon enhances existing security resources and tailors its solutions to organization's unique security policies and business context. Tamnoon maximizes security team productivity and strengthens cloud environment protection. Tamnoon's founders bring decades of industry experience from top-tier companies such as Deloitte, Checkpoint, Dome9, Sysdig, Intel, Fortscale, and others. For more information, visit www.tamnoon.io.

