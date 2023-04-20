DuPont to Source Renewable Energy Through Wind Energy Center in Texas

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, a wind energy project resulting from a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is operational and generating clean, renewable energy.

The Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, located in Upton County, Texas, will generate 135 megawatts of new wind power capacity or approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. It will deliver the clean energy equivalent to avoiding the carbon emissions from more than 81,000 passenger cars driven each year, or the annual electricity consumption of nearly 70,000 homes. Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center provides many economic benefits for Upton County, including enhancements to local roads, schools and services.

The project will also help support DuPont's Acting on Climate goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30%, including sourcing 60% of electricity from renewable energy, by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We are pleased that Appaloosa Run Wind is now operational and producing the renewable energy we need on our work to transition to clean energy sources and help achieve decarbonization," said Miguel Gonzalez, Chief Procurement Officer at DuPont. "Renewable energy is a piece of an integrated climate and energy approach that helps us deliver on our purpose of empowering the world with the essential innovations to thrive."

DuPont's renewable energy plans, climate progress and overall sustainability performance will be reported in its annual Sustainability Report to be published next month. For more information about DuPont's sustainability initiatives, visit dupont.com/sustainability.

