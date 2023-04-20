Dental Innovation Alliance Launches with Investments in UptimeHealth and Relu

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn. and RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After several months of foundational activities, Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) has made inaugural investments in UptimeHealth and Relu, both early-stage dental technology companies.

UptimeHealth simplifies dental equipment maintenance, repair, and purchase events through automation and predictive analytics. The easy-to-use software will keep track of equipment, create and assign maintenance tasks to staff, and dispatch service technicians with a click of a button. The data gathered within the system sends reports to leadership, including dashboards for compliance adherence and lists identifying problematic equipment that are ripe for replacement.

"DIA is attracted to UptimeHealth's compliance management tracking and equipment solutions. We see potential for the company to grow beyond dental into other healthcare sectors," says Doug Brown, DIA Managing Partner.

"We value everything that DIA and their member base will bring to the table for UptimeHealth. Their deep industry knowledge, connections, and expertise will help us continue to build products that support the future of dental equipment management," says Jinesh Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of UptimeHealth.

Relu provides a platform-agnostic approach to automatically segment 3D medical images in the dental and maxillofacial market. Its technology helps address the requirements of technology and medical device companies to provide enhanced surgical navigation and treatment planning solutions.

"We're excited about Relu's vision and its application of AI to surgery. Their advances in artificial intelligence applied to 3D images have broad applications within the dental industry and provide numerous angles to develop new products and customers," says Thomas Sharpe, DIA Managing Partner.

"Teaming up with DIA is a dream come true. From day one, their deep industry knowledge and outstanding network have provided added value to Relu. They are closely following new technologies in dentistry, and we are grateful to receive their funding and support. It strengthens Relu in our vision to build a future with better, faster, and safer dental treatments thanks to the help of AI," shares Holger Willems, Co-Founder & CEO of Relu.

DIA is the first firm of its kind that funds, advises, and propels the success of early-stage dental technology companies through its leadership team, which has a combined 200 years of dental industry experience. Many of the country's most successful dental leaders are DIA investors, with connections to over 5,300 dental offices. DIA seeks to become the preeminent resource for fostering innovation and collaboration in the dental and health sectors.

About Dental Innovation Alliance

https://www.dialliance.com

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) is a collection of dental industry executives that funds, advises and propels the success of early-stage companies building the future of dentistry through technology. Its investor base includes executives and experts from some of the largest and most innovative dental support organizations and other dental businesses. DIA has offices in Boston, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham.

About UptimeHealth

www.uptimehealth.com

UptimeHealth, headquartered in Boston, provides healthcare administrators and operators with simple-to-use software to manage compliance tasks, increase operational efficiencies, and tap into a large network of qualified biomed technicians to support their medical devices. UptimeHealth products were developed to support the movement of healthcare to in-home and outpatient settings.

About Relu

https://relu.eu/

Founded in 2019, Relu has grown to a 15-person team with the vision to make all dental treatments better, safer, and faster by empowering existing dental treatment workflows with AI. Relu collaborates with major dental software companies in the EU, US, and Asia to make these technologies accessible to dentists. Relu is located in Leuven, Belgium, near the EU's capital, Brussels.

