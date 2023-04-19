Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 26, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 26, 2023 (the "March 2023 quarter").

Highlights for the March 2023 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $3.87 billion .

U.S. GAAP gross margin of 41.5%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 24.4%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $6.01 .

Non-GAAP gross margin of 44.0%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 28.3%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.99 .

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended March 26, 2023 and December 25, 2022 (in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP



March 2023

December 2022

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 3,869,569

$ 5,277,569

- 26.7 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

41.5 %

45.0 %

- 350 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

24.4 %

31.8 %

- 740 bps Diluted EPS

$ 6.01

$ 10.77

- 44.2 %













Non-GAAP



March 2023

December 2022

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 3,869,569

$ 5,277,569

- 26.7 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

44.0 %

45.1 %

- 110 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

28.3 %

32.1 %

- 380 bps Diluted EPS

$ 6.99

$ 10.71

- 34.7 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2023 quarter, revenue was $3,870 million, gross margin was $1,606 million, or 41.5% of revenue, operating expenses were $663 million, operating income was 24.4% of revenue, and net income was $814 million, or $6.01 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $5,278 million, gross margin of $2,376 million, or 45.0% of revenue, operating expenses of $696 million, operating income of 31.8% of revenue, and net income of $1,469 million, or $10.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 25, 2022 (the "December 2022 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2023 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,704 million, or 44.0% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $608 million, non-GAAP operating income was 28.3% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $946 million, or $6.99 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $2,382 million, or 45.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $686 million, non-GAAP operating income of 32.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1,461 million, or $10.71 per diluted share, for the December 2022 quarter.

"Lam delivered solid March quarter performance, including record foundry-related revenues," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With lower wafer fabrication equipment spending in 2023, we are focused on managing costs while making strategic investments for critical manufacturing inflections. Our differentiated solutions and strong installed base business place Lam in an excellent position to outperform when WFE growth resumes."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances increased to $5.6 billion at the end of the March 2023 quarter compared to $4.8 billion at the end of the December 2022 quarter. This increase was primarily the result of $1,726 million of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by $582 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement of employee stock-based compensation; $234 million of dividends paid to stockholders; and $119 million of capital expenditures.

Deferred revenue at the end of the March 2023 quarter increased to $2,003 million compared to $1,984 million as of the end of the December 2022 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $212 million as of March 26, 2023 and $379 million as of December 25, 2022.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the March 2023 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue Korea 22 % China 22 % Taiwan 18 % United States 16 % Japan 10 % Europe 8 % Southeast Asia 4 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:



Three Months Ended

March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022

March 27,

2022

(In thousands) System revenue $ 2,256,033

$ 3,547,518

$ 2,650,842 Customer support-related revenue and other 1,613,536

1,730,051

1,409,574

$ 3,869,569

$ 5,277,569

$ 4,060,416













System revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended June 25, 2023, Lam is providing the following guidance:



U.S. GAAP

Reconciling

Items

Non-GAAP





















Revenue $3.1 Billion +/- $300 Million

—

$3.1 Billion +/- $300 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 43.2 % +/- 1 %

$ 26 Million

44.0 % +/- 1 % Operating income as a percentage of revenue 24.3 % +/- 1 %

$ 36 Million

25.5 % +/- 1 % Net income per diluted share $4.75 +/- $0.75

$ 33 Million

$5.00 +/- $0.75 Diluted share count 134 million

—

134 million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed or recognized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3 million ; restructuring charges, $20 million ; product rationalization charges, $2 million ; and transformational costs, $1 million , totaling $26 million .

Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $4 million ; restructuring charges, $21 million ; transformational costs, $9 million ; and product rationalization charges, $2 million ; totaling $36 million .

Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $4 million ; amortization of note discounts, restructuring charges, $21 million ; transformational costs, $9 million ; product rationalization charges, $2 million ; amortization of debt discounts, $1 million ; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ( $4 million ); totaling $33 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the March 2023 and December 2022 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. Additionally, the non-GAAP results for the March 2023 quarter exclude net restructuring charges, product rationalization charges, and transformational costs; and Non-GAAP results for the December 2022 quarter excluded a net income tax benefit associated with legal entity restructuring.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating income and net income; our expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and growth; our management of costs; our investments; the differentiation of our solutions; the strength of our installed base business; and our performance relative to our industry. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and are expected to continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions have limited and are expected to continue to limit our ability to meet demand for our products; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022

March 27,

2022

March 26,

2023

March 27,

2022 Revenue $ 3,869,569

$ 5,277,569

$ 4,060,416

$ 14,221,259

$ 12,591,485 Cost of goods sold 2,197,237

2,901,220

2,243,791

7,835,743

6,820,190 Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold 66,720

—

—

66,720

— Total cost of goods sold 2,263,957

2,901,220

2,243,791

7,902,463

6,820,190 Gross margin 1,605,612

2,376,349

1,816,625

6,318,796

5,771,295 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 41.5 %

45.0 %

44.7 %

44.4 %

45.8 % Research and development 429,451

462,385

407,120

1,325,211

1,193,091 Selling, general and administrative 193,500

233,802

217,408

632,922

675,735 Restructuring charges, net - operating expenses 40,408

—

—

40,408

— Total operating expenses 663,359

696,187

624,528

1,998,541

1,868,826 Operating income 942,253

1,680,162

1,192,097

4,320,255

3,902,469 Operating income as a percent of revenue 24.4 %

31.8 %

29.4 %

30.4 %

31.0 % Other income (expense), net (3,331)

(28,234)

(57,402)

(74,660)

(68,260) Income before income taxes 938,922

1,651,928

1,134,695

4,245,595

3,834,209 Income tax expense (124,914)

(183,421)

(112,917)

(537,201)

(437,857) Net income $ 814,008

$ 1,468,507

$ 1,021,778

$ 3,708,394

$ 3,396,352 Net income per share:

















Basic $ 6.03

$ 10.80

$ 7.34

$ 27.28

$ 24.17 Diluted $ 6.01

$ 10.77

$ 7.30

$ 27.20

$ 24.02 Number of shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 134,924

136,018

139,229

135,945

140,534 Diluted 135,395

136,339

140,057

136,314

141,400 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 1.725

$ 1.725

$ 1.50

$ 5.175

$ 4.50





















LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022

June 26,

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(1) ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,305,648

$ 4,484,716

$ 3,522,001 Investments 63,849

103,130

135,731 Accounts receivable, net 3,262,140

4,070,088

4,313,818 Inventories 4,881,935

4,819,966

3,966,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 216,455

230,888

347,391 Total current assets 13,730,027

13,708,788

12,285,235 Property and equipment, net 1,855,117

1,863,155

1,647,587 Restricted cash and investments 250,688

251,344

251,534 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,801,819

1,805,218

1,616,963 Other assets 1,605,710

1,577,876

1,394,313 Total assets $ 19,243,361

$ 19,206,381

$ 17,195,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 8,457

$ 7,226

$ 7,381 Other current liabilities 4,432,872

4,539,696

4,557,378 Total current liabilities 4,441,329

4,546,922

4,564,759 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,996,920

4,996,057

4,998,449 Income taxes payable 885,348

862,405

931,117 Other long-term liabilities 512,376

496,362

422,941 Total liabilities 10,835,973

10,901,746

10,917,266 Stockholders' equity (2) 8,407,388

8,304,635

6,278,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,243,361

$ 19,206,381

$ 17,195,632



(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 134,692 as of March 26, 2023, 135,403 as of December 25, 2022, and 136,975 as of June 26, 2022.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022

March 27,

2022

March 26,

2023

March 27,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income $ 814,008

$ 1,468,507

$ 1,021,778

$ 3,708,394

$ 3,396,352 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 91,663

85,414

84,228

252,828

245,807 Deferred income taxes 7,195

(6,680)

(56,878)

(133,101)

(83,451) Equity-based compensation expense 73,911

73,084

68,543

218,105

189,476 Other, net 1,559

12,729

(3,121)

11,537

(78,325) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 738,102

(492,867)

(356,840)

(1,550)

(1,014,119) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,726,438

1,140,187

757,710

4,056,213

2,655,740 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Capital expenditures and intangible assets (119,457)

(163,378)

(145,368)

(422,898)

(420,288) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(119,955)

—

(119,955)

— Net maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 39,414

17,743

79,184

71,852

1,142,398 Other, net (4,289)

(1,657)

(28,380)

(8,381)

(33,898) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (84,332)

(267,247)

(94,564)

(479,382)

688,212 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Principal payments on debt (2,209)

(17,082)

(1,821)

(21,145)

(9,857) Treasury stock purchases (581,943)

(456,276)

(1,338,006)

(1,147,998)

(2,989,574) Dividends paid (233,977)

(235,980)

(210,587)

(675,572)

(607,234) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan —

44,996

—

44,996

46,380 Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

877

492

7,673

4,685 Other, net (1,399)

1,253

214

(635)

197 Net cash used for financing activities (819,528)

(662,212)

(1,549,708)

(1,792,681)

(3,555,403) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,302)

17,878

(5,090)

(1,349)

(13,544) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 820,276

228,606

(891,652)

1,782,801

(224,995) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,736,060

4,507,454

5,337,407

3,773,535

4,670,750 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,556,336

$ 4,736,060

$ 4,445,755

$ 5,556,336

$ 4,445,755





















Non-GAAP Financial Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022 Revenue $ 3,869,569

$ 5,277,569 Gross margin $ 1,704,323

$ 2,381,723 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 44.0 %

45.1 % Operating expenses $ 607,620

$ 686,348 Operating income $ 1,096,703

$ 1,695,375 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 28.3 %

32.1 % Net income $ 946,483

$ 1,460,575 Net income per diluted share $ 6.99

$ 10.71 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 135,395

136,339

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022 U.S. GAAP net income $ 814,008

$ 1,468,507 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 3,093

2,521 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase - cost of goods sold 1,498

2,853 Restructuring charges, net - cost of goods sold 66,720

— Product rationalization - cost of goods sold 26,842

— Transformational costs - cost of goods sold 558

— EDC related liability valuation increase - research and development 2,697

5,136 Product rationalization - research and development 3,858

— Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 1,395

1,279 EDC related liability valuation increase - selling, general and administrative 1,798

3,424 Product rationalization - selling, general and administrative 2,891

— Transformational costs - selling, general and administrative 2,692

— Restructuring charges, net- operating expenses 40,408

— Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 718

712 Gain on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net (5,443)

(10,871) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (17,250)

(1,213) Net income tax benefit associated with legal entity restructuring —

(11,773) Non-GAAP net income $ 946,483

$ 1,460,575 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 6.99

$ 10.71 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 6.01

$ 10.77 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 135,395

136,339

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin,

Operating Expenses and Operating Income (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 26,

2023

December 25,

2022 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 1,605,612

$ 2,376,349 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 3,093

2,521 EDC related liability valuation increase 1,498

2,853 Restructuring charges, net 66,720

— Product rationalization 26,842

— Transformational costs 558

— Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,704,323

$ 2,381,723 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 41.5 %

45.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 44.0 %

45.1 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 663,359

$ 696,187 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (1,395)

(1,279) EDC related liability valuation increase (4,495)

(8,560) Restructuring charges, net (40,408)

— Product rationalization (6,749)

— Transformational costs (2,692)

— Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 607,620

$ 686,348 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 942,253

$ 1,680,162 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,096,703

$ 1,695,375 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 24.4 %

31.8 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 28.3 %

32.1 %

Lam Research Corporation Contacts:

Tina Correia, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

