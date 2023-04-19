Inhabit Names Susan Blizzard as Head of Digital Marketing for the Vacation Division

The leadership announcement joins the recent launch of the new Boost and Global Distribution Engine products by the company's Vacation Division.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit, the leading solutions provider for the residential housing and the short-term vacation industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Blizzard as Head of Digital Marketing for its Vacation Division. Blizzard brings more than two decades of experience in digital marketing, strategy, and vacation industry experience to her new role.

Susan Blizzard, Head of Digital Marketing (PRNewswire)

Inhabit is continuing to invest heavily in the vacation property management space - it's what drew me - said Blizzard

Blizzard is a highly accomplished digital marketing executive with a proven track record of delivering results. Before joining Inhabit, she owned Blizzard Internet Marketing, one of the first short-term rental-focused marketing agencies and has consulted with many leading firms in the vacation rental industry.

Following the recent rollout of innovations such as Boost and the Global Distribution Engine, this addition continues Inhabit's culture of innovation and industry excellence. In her new role, Blizzard is responsible for driving the success of the Inhabit Vacation Division's Digital Marketing products and services provided by the Bluetent, Q4Launch and Streamline digital marketing teams. She will focus on developing and implementing new marketing strategies and services that support the growth goals for the Inhabit Vacation Division's marketing and website customers.

"It is a real coup for us to bring Susan onboard. As everyone in the industry knows, Susan brings a wealth of experience to the table, and we are thrilled to have her as part of our team," said Donna Goudie, EVP, Managing Director, Inhabit Vacation Division. "Her expertise in digital marketing, coupled with her strategic thinking and leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving the growth of our digital marketing products and services."

Blizzard is excited to join the Inhabit team and contribute to the company's growth. "Inhabit is a respected leader in the vacation rental industry and is continuing to invest heavily in the vacation property management space – it's part of what drew me to the organization. I am honored to be a part of such a talented group of people," said Blizzard. "I look forward to working closely with Donna and the team to deliver unique digital marketing solutions for Inhabit customers to grow and succeed in the marketplace."

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a software company of 1,100 employees serving over 4 million units in the residential and vacation property management industries. It delivers best-in-class software solutions while fostering industry-leading innovation and collaboration. Powered by its diverse team of business leaders and industry experts, the company focuses on providing property management more choice through its software ecosystems. Inhabit believes that property managers are central to the success of the residential and vacation housing markets and delivers products built to empower them, their investors, and communities. Inhabit's private equity partners include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, which support the company's commitment to property management software solutions. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com.

Press Contact

Joshua Phillips

EVP Marketing – Inhabit

Joshua.phillips@inhabit.com

Inhabit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inhabit IQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inhabit