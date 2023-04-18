Vestmark launches VAST™, enabling personalized investing and tax management at scale

VAST offers firms and advisors differentiated portfolios and services including direct indexing, saving them time to build client relationships.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, today unveiled VAST, an innovative outsourced portfolio management service focused on personalization at scale. VAST is designed to simplify the advisor's interaction with their clients around personalization through a unique user experience.

VAST allows advisors to tailor portfolios to each client's unique investment preferences and tax circumstances, and offers active tax overlay across the entire portfolio by holistically including indices, SMA managers, ETFs and other securities in a single tax managed offering. This provides a one-of-a-kind advantage in the wealth management market.

VAST also includes a tax transition proposal component, allowing for the tax efficient transition of money in motion, regardless of whether assets are moving across firms, advisors or from a legacy offering to a tax managed offering at the same firm. This is accomplished by leveraging the proven flexibility and scale of the VestmarkONE® technology infrastructure.

Key benefits of VAST include:

Comprehensive Tax Management: VAST offers active tax overlay across the entire portfolio with an integrated tax transition feature. This simplifies the process for advisors and helps attract new clients with investments that have embedded taxable gains.

Flexible Open Architecture of Investment Options: Advisors gain access to a wide array of investment strategies, including direct indexing, SMAs from hundreds of third-party managers, mutual funds, ETFs, and individual securities together in a single diversified portfolio, and the ability to curate their own lists of investment selections.

Streamlined Implementation and Simple to Use Advisor Interface: With minimal setup time, VAST's consolidated multi-custody advisor interface ensures a seamless experience for both advisors and clients.

Time Savings and Revenue Growth: With VAST, Vestmark equips advisors with the tools and resources necessary to create differentiated portfolios and services, helping them better serve their clients and grow their businesses.

"VAST represents a major shift in how client investment and tax preferences can be integrated across an entire portfolio," said CEO Karl Roessner. "By addressing common pain points and challenges in wealth management, we're proud to lead the way in delivering an innovative solution that empowers advisors to implement truly personalized investment strategies for their clients, based on the foundation of Vestmark's technology that has been supporting tax-managed and index-based strategies and industry-leading UMA programs for over a decade."

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass., and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and over 5 million accounts. Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, or visit www.vestmark.com.

