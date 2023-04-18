Veeva Commercial Summit Connects Nearly 1,500 Life Sciences Leaders Across Sales, Medical, and Marketing

Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Janssen, Lilly, Merck, and other biopharma leaders to share strategies for advancing commercial excellence

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Janssen, and Merck will be keynote speakers at the 2023 Veeva Commercial Summit on May 2-3 in Boston. Speakers from leading and emerging biopharmas will share how advancements in digital engagement, content, data, and analytics elevate commercial strategy and execution.

One of the largest industry events in North America for commercial and medical affairs professionals, Veeva Commercial Summit will host nearly 1,500 people across more than 90 sessions. Veeva CEO Peter Gassner will headline the opening keynote with a bold vision to connect sales, medical, and marketing for commercial excellence. Veeva experts will join the stage to showcase the company's plans for future software, data, and services innovations to help companies get the right treatments to patients more efficiently.

Other featured keynotes include:

Bristol Myers Squibb on the future of omnichannel and customer engagement.

Genentech on bridging marketing operations, IT, and medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) to create meaningful customer experiences.

Janssen on taking a modern approach to patient-level data that fuels high-impact commercial initiatives.

Lilly and Merck on advancing medical affairs as a strategic leader at the center of R&D and commercial.

"The industry is transforming engagement with healthcare professionals by creating greater synergies across sales, medical, and marketing," said Paul Shawah, executive vice president at Veeva. "We look forward to bringing the industry together to share effective strategies and insights that advance commercial excellence."

The event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and see the full agenda and program details at veeva.com/Summit.

To register for Veeva Commercial Summit, visit: veeva.com/Summit/Register

