Boston Globe Today Premieres Today, April 18th

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media and New England Sports Network (NESN) announced the premiere of Boston Globe Today, their jointly produced weekday news and sports program, which will debut on Tuesday, April 18th, at 5pm ET on multiple media platforms.

The half-hour show, recorded from a new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio in The Boston Globe's downtown newsroom, can be seen Monday through Friday at 5pm ET on NESN, the NESN 360 app, the Globe's app, and on Globe.com . The show will be available for live streaming and video-on-demand.

"Boston Globe Today will complement the Globe's impactful, award-winning journalism, bringing viewers closer to the people and stories that matter most to our community" said Linda Henry, Boston Globe Media CEO. "The Globe is proud to be an innovative news leader and together with NESN, we are thrilled to expand our capacity to engage with readers and viewers across digital platforms."

Boston Globe Today will focus on news Monday through Thursday, with host Segun Odoulowu and Boston Globe Media journalists offering in-depth perspective and insight on the region's major news, politics, business, and entertainment stories. Every Friday, starting on April 28th, Boston Globe sports columnist Christopher Gasper will anchor the coverage, merging the sports expertise, acumen and opinions of the award-winning journalists of NESN and the Globe.

"The Boston Globe Today will provide compelling news coverage and in-depth exploration of the major stories in the region," said Sean McGrail, NESN President & CEO. "We are excited to give viewers yet another reason to tune in to NESN daily."

Viewers can access NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their TV provider by downloading the app or visiting NESN360.com. The NESN 360 app is available on all major devices. Globe subscribers will have access to stream the show on Globe.com and on the Globe's app, which is available on iPhone and Android.

For updates, previews and recaps of the show, sign up to receive the show's newsletter right to your inbox and follow Boston Globe Today on social media: Twitter @bglobetoday ; Instagram @bostonglobetoday , and TikTok @bostonglobetoday . For advertising and event opportunities, contact advertisinginquiry@globe.com .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the U.S. with the largest newsroom in New England and one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers. The Globe has served the region for over 150 years as a trusted source of news and has more than 240,000 digital subscribers, a growing portfolio of events, and a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Boston Globe Today, Globe Events , and Studio/B .

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

Heidi Flood, Director of Communications, Boston Globe Media, heidi.flood@globe.com

