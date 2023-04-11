New Web Platform Launched by the ACMA to Empower Healthcare Providers in Reporting Unethical Practices by Pharma Reps and Medical Science Liaisons

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a globally recognized leader and the first and only accrediting body for the pharmaceutical industry announced today the launch of Reportpharma.org , an innovative and comprehensive web portal which allows for tracking, reporting, and increasing transparency of unethical behaviors by pharmaceutical industry representatives who visit doctors.

"The launch of this platform represents a significant milestone in the evolution of industry standards and improving accountability in the relationships between healthcare professionals and the pharmaceutical industry" said William Soliman, Founder and CEO of the ACMA. "Through this portal, we are driving positive change and promoting a culture of transparency that will benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem."

The Reportpharma.org portal comes at a critical time where the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry faces increased scrutiny and demand for transparency due to previous lawsuits and litigations. This user-friendly and comprehensive platform offers healthcare professionals the ability to file a complaint about suspicious pharmaceutical industry activity. It also serves as a valuable resource for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as it enables them to proactively monitor and address any potential compliance risks or ethical concerns related to their interactions with healthcare professionals.

As the leading organization in medical affairs/medical science liaison accreditation, the ACMA is committed to promoting best practices and ensuring the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the pharmaceutical industry. The Reportpharma.org Portal is a significant step forward in fulfilling this mission by providing a user-friendly and secure platform for healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies to record and report any unlawful, suspicious or unethical interactions.

The ACMA is a globally recognized, award-winning organization providing solutions for certification, training, analytics, and insights to support the healthcare and life sciences industries. From Medical Affairs to Market Access, Managed Care, and Market Research, the ACMA is the standard in the industry for certifying and credentialing prior authorization and medical affairs professionals in over 80+ countries. The ACMA works with Industry, Regulators, and Academia, among others, to further its mission: Establishing Best-in-Class Practices across the Life Sciences Industry to ensure the most rigorous quality/competency standards are established and globally enforced to elevate patient care. To learn more, visit medicalaffairsspecialist.org .

