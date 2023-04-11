Michael McFall Announces New Inc. Original Imprint, "Grow"

The Forthcoming Book Helps Entrepreneurs Become the Leaders Their People Need Them To Be

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael McFall, co-CEO and co-founder of BIGGBY® COFFEE and author of Grind , today announced the forthcoming release of Grow: Take Your Business From Chaos to Calm, a strategic blueprint for entrepreneurs seeking business sustainability, launching June 2023 as An Inc. Original Imprint by Greenleaf Publishing Group .

Grow draws on McFall's 26 years of leadership experience and helps guide the transition from bootstrapping entrepreneur to effective leader. The book follows his 2019 release, Grind: A No-Bullshit Approach to Take Your Business from Concept to Cash Flow .

Leaders are the most important ingredient to success, responsible for cultivating positive, encouraging environments. Grow shows readers that cultivating loving environments can move their businesses from chaos to long-term sustainability.

"Entrepreneurship is challenging, transitioning from entrepreneur to leader is doubly so. Success through transition is achievable by focusing on trust, self-awareness, and thriving environments," said Michael McFall, author of Grow and co-CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "I am excited to share my journey, and hope Grow creates new brain synapses for leaders longing to reach the promised land of sustainability."

About Michael McFall

Mike McFall is co-founder and co-CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE . Despite not having an MBA or being a workaholic, McFall has built his career through real-world experience. McFall understands that people are the most important ingredient to any successful enterprise, and he helps employers create a purpose-driven business. McFall is the author of Grind (2019) and Grow (2023), the first two books in a three book series. He is a Public Speaker, and teaches a class on entrepreneurialism at The University of Michigan Center for Entrepreneurship.

About An Inc. Original

An Inc. Original is the official publishing imprint of Inc. Magazine and is a collection of books written by the most innovative minds in business. Catered specifically to entrepreneurs, An Inc. Original titles cover all aspects of launching and maintaining a successful company.

About Greenleaf Publishing

Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. magazine, it has represented more than 1,000 titles, including 49 that have hit The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or USA Today Best Seller lists.

