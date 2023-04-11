Major League Table Tennis Sponsors the NCTTA Championships

Fostering the Next Generation of Table Tennis Talent in the U.S.

NAPLES, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) championships, scheduled for April 14-16 in Round Rock, TX.

The NCTTA championships stand as the nation's premier college table tennis tournament, attracting top teams and players from across the country. Alongside the team events, the tournament will feature individual and doubles competitions, promising an impressive display of player skills and fierce competition.

"MLTT's support for the NCTTA Championships is a testament to the league's vision for the future of the sport," said Willy Leparulo, President of NCTTA. "By investing in the next generation of table tennis talent, MLTT is creating opportunities for young athletes with a platform to showcase their talents and pursue their dreams."

Table Tennis is a sport that requires a unique blend of skill, strategy, and mental acuity, drawing in a devoted community of players who strive for personal development and excellence in a collaborative team setting.

"The NCTTA Championships present a unique opportunity to connect with driven, aspiring table tennis players and highlight our shared passion for the sport. We believe in these athletes and their potential, and we are committed to providing the necessary support for their personal growth and achievements beyond college," said Flint Lane, CEO of MLTT.

The NCTTA championships will take place at the Round Rock Sports Center in Round Rock, TX. Tickets are available for purchase online, and more information about the event can be found on the NCTTA website (champs.nctta.org).

As an Olympic sport, table tennis continues to grow in popularity worldwide, and MLTT is proud to be at the forefront of cultivating the next generation of ping pong talents in the United States.

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy, own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

MLTT's mission is to bring the best table tennis experience to athletes and fans alike. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world, bringing with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive.

MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are dedicated to growing our league and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest levels of the sport.

For more information, please visit www.mltt.com or for press inquiries contact press@mltt.com.

