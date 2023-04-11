Kindbody Extends Friends & Family Promotion to All in Honor of National Infertility Awareness Week®

Leading National Fertility Clinic Network to Offer 20% Off Fertility Services

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers, will open up its 20% friends and family promotion to everyone in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), which takes place April 23 - 29, 2023. The discount can be applied to fertility treatments and services beginning today throughout the entire month of May.

"The number one barrier to accessing high-quality fertility care is cost," said Dr. Angeline Beltsos, CEO, Clinical at Kindbody. "This NIAW we hope to drive real change by helping remove some of the financial burden of fertility treatments so more people have access to the care they need to realize their dream of becoming a parent."

New and existing patients can redeem the promotion at any one of Kindbody's 32 U.S. clinics by using code: FFNIAW2023 when booking a consultation on the company's website. Current Kindbody patients can submit the code through the company's proprietary patient portal.

The discount can be applied to fertility preservation (egg, sperm, and embryo freezing), and in vitro fertilization (IVF). In order to qualify for the promotion, patients must schedule their treatment by May 31, 2023 and complete treatment by September 30, 2023. Full terms and conditions can be found on the company's website at kindbody.com/NIAW2023.

National Infertility Awareness Week brings attention to the far-reaching impact of infertility and the challenges that millions of people experience to build their family regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, economic, or marital status. According to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, one in eight couples experience infertility in the U.S., outpacing diseases like diabetes and cancer. By extending its friends & family discount widely, Kindbody aims to remove the stigma associated with infertility and the barriers that stand in the way of people building families.

Kindbody owns and operates 32 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book . Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com.

Kindbody is a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering virtual and in-person care. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 112 leading employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $290 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. For more information, visit kindbody.com and follow us on Linkedin , Twitter , and Instagram .

