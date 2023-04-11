Health Gorilla Launches HG Accelerator Program, Offering Free Access to Health Data APIs for Early-Stage Startups

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has announced the launch of the HG Accelerator Program, enabling early-stage healthcare startups to access Health Gorilla's portfolio of healthcare data APIs, software, and services free of charge, subject to certain use cases and guidelines.

Health Gorilla is now accepting HG Accelerator applications at this link . Ideal applicants will be based in the U.S., have raised less than $3 million in financing, and must involve or serve as a business associate of a healthcare provider.

During the three-month program, startups accepted into the program receive full and free access to Health Gorilla's portfolio of products, including access to comprehensive clinical data, diagnostic data, pharmacy data, and social determinants of health (SDOH) data through Health Gorilla's national network of data sources. Participating startups will work closely with Health Gorilla's solution architects, implementation staff, and interoperability experts to connect to the national data framework, embed our APIs or software platform, and successfully retrieve data to support their use case.

Startups will receive dedicated mentorship from the nation's leading experts on interoperability, including former leaders from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Sutter Health, Epic, Carequality, and CommonWell Health Alliance. Upon successful completion of the program, startups will participate in a Demo Day presentation with a panel of healthcare investors evaluating pitches for potential funding.

"Much of the innovation in our healthcare system starts at small organizations, where providers can develop new care models using data and technology," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "For the first time ever, we're opening up our entire product suite for health tech founders in the early innings of development. We're excited to provide support and see what they build."

"The cost of retrieving comprehensive health data has dropped with the rise of nationwide exchange, but there are still a large number of providers that can't afford it," said Steven Lane MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Health Gorilla. "The HG Accelerator program ensures that hefty fees do not prevent an early-stage provider organization or their partners from accessing the data they need to deliver patient care. I'm looking forward to mentoring these entrepreneurs and lending my expertise to their health data initiatives."

Inaugural Spring Batch

The following startups have been accepted into the HG Accelerator program.

Oatmeal Health (oatmealhealth.com) . AI-enabled cancer screening as a service.

Long Health (longhealth.io). A patient onboarding and care coordination platform.

Stealth startup. Data aggregation and insights service for patients.

"On behalf of our founding team at Oatmeal Health, Jonathan Govette and I are thrilled to enter the HG Accelerator program," said Ty Vachon, MD, Co-founder and CEO of Oatmeal Health. "We enable Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and payers to run tech-enabled lung cancer screenings for their underserved patient populations, improving health equity and lowering costs. Through the partnership with Health Gorilla, Oatmeal's health center customers can diagnose cancer patients sooner, providing timely access to treatment without the administrative burden or cost of running the program themselves."

"A large number of Health Gorilla clients have gone from startup to unicorn, and data unequivocally played a huge role in their success," said Yuanling Yuan, Principal at SignalFire . "The HG Accelerator program equips digital health founders with the data they need to build transformative healthcare products. We're excited to support the next wave of unicorns that apply health data in unique and innovative ways."

"As an investor, participating in the Health Gorilla Accelerator has been a true privilege. With a backlog of companies patiently waiting to join their network, Health Gorilla has a unique perspective on the type/quality of data generated by businesses as well as how new companies are using data to deliver new products and services," said Arvin Grover, Digital Health VC and Managing Director, Winter Street Ventures . "I've been impressed with the quality of deal flow I've received to date and consider the access provided by the accelerator to be a true differentiator."

Visit this link for more information on the HG Accelerator program.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants approved for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla

