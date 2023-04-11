Fastline Marketing Group Launches Fastline Auctions, Offering Low Commission Rates and a State-of-the-Art Online Experience for Buyers and Sellers

BUCKNER, Ky., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastline Marketing Group is proud to announce the launch of Fastline Auctions, a new service aimed at helping farmers and dealers list their agricultural equipment for auction on Fastline.com. With over 1 million website visitors, 100,000 emails, and a social media following of over 400,000, Fastline is poised to become the preferred auction destination for buyers and sellers alike.

Fastline Enters Online Auctions - Offering Low Commission Rates and a State-of-the-Art Online Experience

"Fastline has always been committed to helping farmers and dealers connect with one another," said Dean Barke, President of Fastline Marketing Group. "Our new auction business will enable us to take that commitment to the next level, by providing an easy, convenient, and cost-effective way for buyers and sellers to connect and conduct business."

One of the unique aspects of Fastline Auctions is its low commission rates, which will make it an attractive option for sellers looking to maximize their profits. In addition, all equipment listed on Fastline Auctions will be lien-free, giving buyers peace of mind and ensuring a smooth transaction process.

Sellers will also have the ability to set the starting auction bid, allowing them to maintain control over the pricing of their equipment. And with Fastline's state-of-the-art online auction experience, buyers and sellers can be confident that they are using the latest and most reliable technology to conduct their transactions.

Mr. Barke continued, "Our goal with Fastline Auctions is to provide farmers and dealers with a reliable, transparent, and efficient way to buy and sell agricultural equipment. The most important thing for us is that we operate in integrity and honesty, as we have always done in our 45-year history of supporting the agricultural industry. We want our customers, farmers and dealers, to trust us and feel confident that they are getting a fair deal when they use Fastline Auctions.".

Fastline's first auction is scheduled to take place this fall, and the company is currently hiring additional staff in the southeast and midwest to support the new venture. To learn more about Fastline Auctions and apply for a job, please visit Fastline careers page or email us at AuctionInfo@fastline.com. Equipment dealers and farmers who are interested in listing their equipment on Fastline Auctions can complete an inquiry online here and a Fastline rep will reach out with more information.

