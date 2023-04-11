Esther Aguilera Stepping Down as President and CEO to Pursue New Opportunities. Ozzie Gromada Meza, LCDA's Vice President, Member and Talent Services, to Serve as Acting President and CEO

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), along with its foundation, Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) has announced Esther Aguilera, LCDA's President and CEO for the past seven years, is stepping down to pursue new opportunities. Ozzie Gromada Meza, LCDA's Vice President, Member and Talent Services, will step in as Acting President and CEO immediately.

"Under Esther's leadership, LCDA has achieved remarkable milestones, including creating the first and largest network of Latinos in the boardroom and C-suite," said LCDA Chairman of the Board Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow. "On behalf of the LCDA and LCDEF board, we extend our appreciation to Esther for her years of outstanding service and wish her well in her future endeavors."

During her tenure, Esther accelerated the conversation of Latino inclusion in America's boardrooms, forged many new strategic partnerships with Fortune 500 organizations, and oversaw LCDA's rapid expansion to become the premier resource for Latino talent primed for the boardroom.

As a member of LCDA's senior leadership team, Ozzie brings a diverse perspective and great passion for the mission. Over the last three years, Ozzie has built LCDA's demand and talent services capabilities influencing the board talent pipeline of hundreds of prominent organizations. "Ozzie is well positioned to continue to expand LCDA's impact in increasing representation of Latinos in corporate boardrooms," said Oliver-Farrow, "and we are delighted that Ozzie has agreed to take on the acting President and CEO role as we search for a successor."

The LCDA and LCDEF Board of Directors will conduct a formal nationwide search for a Chief Executive Officer.

About Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA)

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is the foremost membership organization committed to developing, supporting, and increasing the representation of Hispanic/Latinos on corporate boards. Comprising more than 500 corporate board directors, senior executives, and business leaders, LCDA brings together accomplished and respected Latinos in corporate leadership and corporate governance committed to paying it forward. LCDA serves as an advocate and talent resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors.

About Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF)

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) is the affiliated foundation of LCDA. Together with LCDA, the foundation is committed to paving the way for the next generation of US Latina and Latino corporate directors. Its strategic priority is to prepare, position and grow the supply of Latino C-Suite executives prepared for corporate board service and lead with research-based reports and thought leadership.

Contact: Monique Navarro, LCDA Director of Communications, (915)790-7788

