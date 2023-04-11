data.ai Launches Total App Revenue - The Ultimate Mobile Metric

Powered by data.ai, this is the industry's first total view of app monetization

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- data.ai (formerly App Annie), the leading mobile data analytics provider, today announced the launch of Total App Revenue which provides brands and publishers visibility into all mobile revenue streams. Powered by data.ai's proprietary artificial intelligence, Total App Revenue (TAR) introduces the first mobile performance metric that combines in-app purchases (IAP) and advertising revenue. Until now, brands and publishers have been unable to benchmark total revenue on mobile. The mobile app economy is worth $500 billion, with 66% from ad revenue and 33% from in-app purchases, according to data.ai's latest State of Mobile report, presenting the first comprehensive opportunity to monetize for publishers.

Total App Revenue introduces the first mobile performance metric that combines in-app purchases and advertising revenue.

Total App Revenue combines data.ai's first-to-market products, Ad Revenue and In-App Purchase, providing competitive advantage for in-app advertising, cohort purchases and ad network performance. Customers can now break down revenue streams and anticipate market expansion opportunities based on shifts in consumer behavior.

"Total App Revenue provides a clear picture of data we've been missing in our business development and model creation. With data.ai, we finally have a way to understand our full revenue streams and benchmark against competitors."

Carlos Salvado, Senior Market Analyst at Rovio Entertainment

"Total App Revenue is the ultimate mobile performance metric. The mobile app economy is worth half a trillion dollars and making sense of a competitor's monetization strategy is key to improving their app position in the market."

Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer of data.ai

About data.ai

data.ai 's vision is to illuminate the digital landscape by unlocking unique customer and market insights to accelerate competitive advantages across all digital channels worldwide powered by AI. We passionately serve enterprise clients to create winning digital experiences for their customers.

