CLEANR Debuts Rapid Prototyping of its Microplastic-Filtering Technology for Washing Machine Manufacturers Using Formlabs' Advanced 3D Printing Platform

Market-Disruptive Microplastic-Filtration Company Chosen as Early Adopter for 3D Printing Leader Formlabs' New Automation Platform

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANR, a market-disruptive microplastic-filtration technology company, has accelerated the development of its solutions for washing machine manufacturers through its early access to the Formlabs Automation Ecosystem . The new platform enables new levels of 3D printing productivity through a highly scalable and automated workflow that can produce back-to-back 3D prints 24/7 with minimal human intervention.

"3D printing plays a pivotal role in helping washing machine manufacturers address microplastic-filtering regulations"

The 3D printing platform will enable CLEANR to accelerate the introduction of its new microplastic-filtering solutions, and collaborate quickly and efficiently with appliance manufacturers to integrate the technology into their washing machine designs.

Washing machine wastewater is the world's largest source of microplastic pollution, and has come under growing regulation in Europe and North America. Multiple governments are developing and enacting legislative requirements that will mandate manufacturers to outfit new household washing machines with microplastic-filtering devices to prevent the flow of harmful microplastics into waterways, ecosystems and food chains.

Beginning in January 2025, France will require all new washing machines sold in-country to include a microplastic-filtration solution. Meanwhile, members of the UK parliament, California and Oregon state legislators in the U.S., and provincial legislators in Ottawa , Canada are working through similar proposals, with other governments around the world following suit.

"3D printing technology plays a pivotal role in how we're helping washing machine manufacturers address complex microplastic-filtering specifications, testing standards, space constraints, and cost challenges as they move quickly to address new regulations," said Chip Miller, co-founder and chief operating officer of CLEANR. "Formlabs technology enables us to render extremely high-quality prototypes for them in a matter of hours or days, instead of weeks or months, in order to adapt our solution for diverse appliance designs."

Microplastics cover 88% of the ocean's surface, and can be found in areas as remote as the beaches of the Arctic and Antarctic, the summit of Mount Everest and the bottom of the Mariana Trench. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the amount of plastic waste emitted from clothing and other textiles into global waterways is on course to double by 2050 without significant policy intervention.

Formlabs is the largest supplier of professional stereolithography and selective laser sintering 3D printers in the world. In addition to using Formlabs technology to customize CLEANR filtering solutions for manufacturers, CLEANR is also using the technology to develop new features and additional products surrounding its platform filtration technology.

"Technology innovation is crucial in the race to eliminate microplastics from our oceans, food supplies and drinking water," said CLEANR co-founder and chief technology officer David Dillman. "Having early access to Formlabs' advanced 3D printing capabilities will help us maintain the lead position in microplastics filtration and accelerate our expansion into in-home water filters, dishwashers, dryers, industrial laundry, and beyond."

About Formlabs

Formlabs is expanding access to digital fabrication, so anyone can make anything. Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts with offices in Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, Hungary, and North Carolina, Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe. Formlabs products include the Form 3, Form 3B, Form 3L, and Form 3BL powered by an advanced form of stereolithography (SLA) called Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing, Form Wash and Form Cure post-processing solutions, Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer, and Form Auto manufacturing solution. Through its Factory Solutions offering for industrial users, Formlabs provides the factories of tomorrow with the flexibility and versatility needed for demanding, evolving industrial applications. Formlabs also develops its own suite of high-performance materials that continue to push the boundaries for 3D printing, as well as best-in-class 3D printing software. For more information visit formlabs.com

About CLEANR

CLEANR is a U.S. technology company focused on making sustainability effortless. CLEANR has developed a platform filtration technology to remove microplastics from impacted fluid streams. The CLEANR microplastic filter is the first of its kind to filter incredibly small particles, to be fully mechanical, completely reusable, and incredibly easy to use. We challenge the status quo and create innovative, new solutions to complex and intertwined problems. Based out of the Sears think[box] in Cleveland Ohio, the CLEANR team has been working since 2020 to limit the microplastic emissions from every washing machine. CLEANR has landed on a market-disruptive, biomimicry inspired filter which can capture particles smaller than the width of a human hair. www.cleanr.life

