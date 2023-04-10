Princess Cruises Unveils "The Catch by Rudi" New Signature Seafood Restaurant

New Concept from Award-Winning Chef Rudi Sodamin Now Onboard Enchanted Princess, Coming Soon to Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and Discovery Princess

O'Malley's Irish Pub Also Set to Debut Aboard Enchanted Princess

Enhancements to Enchanted Princess Piazza Celebrates Italian Heritage

Laid-Back Vibes and Eats from the Original Salty Dog Café Now Available on Enchanted Princess Lido Deck

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises has unveiled a new specialty seafood restaurant, The Catch by Rudi, a joint partnership with Culinary Icon Chef Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess.

Debuting on Enchanted Princess as she emerges from dry dock on April 15 and coming soon to three more of the line's newest ships, The Catch by Rudi is the first Princess restaurant primarily devoted to seafood and offers a completely fresh take on seafood with the chef's contemporary interpretations of classic dishes, international fusion influences, highly-creative presentations and an engaging dining experience.

"Chef Rudi is the foremost cruise culinary artist in the world with more than four decades of experience spanning the world's best cruise lines – Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line, as well as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian American Cruise Line," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Chef Rudi's creativity, passion and leadership in delivering exceptional experiences down to the finest details that consider guests preferences and tastes will surely make The Catch another "must do."

The Catch by Rudi replaces Bistro Sur la Mer and is expected to make a tremendous splash given the menu that will appeal to both seafood aficionados and guests who simply prefer some great "surf and turf."

Guests will notice as soon as they pick up their menus that they are experiencing something unexpected and novel, as they read headings like "Beauty on the Plate" and "Tower of Taste." The place settings are equally distinctive. Guests are greeted at their table by a special cocktail created by mixologist Rob Floyd.

Priced at just $39 per person and available as a specialty dining option within the Princess Premier premium add-on package, the restaurant's menu features The Daily Catch—the freshest, sustainably sourced seafood from local ports of call.

The new specialty dining location also includes playful takes on seafood go-to dishes like Asian-fried calamari; modern twists on comforting seafood classics such as lobsters with garlic butter crust; and stunningly presented signature seafood inventions from the chef's personal repertoire including a Towering Trio and Whole Dover Sole.

The Seafood Trolly is a feast for the eyes with fresh lobster tail, shrimp, oysters, mussels, piled high along with other gifts from the sea.

The new restaurant delivers a one-of-a-kind dining experience, including serving up classic dishes that delight as if they were being encountered for the first time. To that end, each preparation and presentation will be completely unique to guests dining onboard.

"The Catch by Rudi is my way of combining my love of food, seafood and people with my incredible culinary journey at sea and my lifelong history of cooking seafood across the globe to delight Princess guests," said Sodamin. "I want to deliver a new way to enjoy seafood and a fresh perspective on something they thought they knew. Everything we are doing with The Catch is about 'catching' that precious moment we call 'now'—and doing it in such a memorable and unexpected way that makes you say 'wow!'"

While the menu is focused primarily on seafood dishes, The Catch by Rudi also features offerings to appeal to every taste and appetite, along with vegetarian dishes, and signature beef classics like steak frites, all presented with the creativity that is distinctively Chef Rudi.

All wines will be hand-picked to pair with seafood, and the smartly uniformed waitstaff will make knowledgeable recommendations for white, red, rose and sparkling wines from the great wine-growing regions located near coastal areas across the world. The Catch will be about comfort, fun and engagement with wine selections that will not intimidate and be comfortable for guest to select and experience.

"Guests who experience The Catch by Rudi are in for something truly special," said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. "The meal will offer a number of surprises—from before the meal starts, through the unparalleled desserts that are as fanciful as they are delicious and come with a special gift at the end of the meal."

Aboard Enchanted Princess The Catch by Rudi is located across from the guest services desk on Deck 5, as Sabatini's moves to Deck 7 in the piazza, where Bistro Sur la Mer was previously located.

The new restaurant concept will be added aboard several other Princess ships including Majestic Princess (May 5) in time for its Alaska Season, Sky Princess (May 7) sailing from Southampton on Scandinavian and Baltic itineraries this summer and in the fall aboard Discovery Princess.

All images can be found here.

New Irish Pub also launching on Enchanted Princess

Also coming to Enchanted Princess starting April 15 is O'Malley's, a contemporary Irish pub featuring traditional Irish music, interactive entertainment and extraordinary food including the new O'Malley's ribeye burger. Located on Deck 5 in the piazza where the Salty Dog Gastropub Experience previously operated, the O'Malley's menu also includes Scotch eggs, fried pickles, pan-fried Guinness chicken, along with favorite Irish beers, ales and whiskeys. The new pub will also offer tasting experiences that include an introduction to the history of Irish Whiskey along with a tasting flight, as well as Guinness cocktail classes. Offering more than just a great menu, O'Malley's will overflow with the exuberance, banter, and vivacity synonymous with the vintage Irish pub experience.

More Enhancements Around the Piazza – Including Settimo Cielo

The iconic Princess Piazza will now extend beyond stunning Italian architecture to deliver the aromas and experiences that are the hallmarks of a traditional Italian "town square." Deck Seven becomes Settimo Cielo, or seventh heaven, where guests will find an array of Italian eats including the Princess favorite Sabatini's Trattoria one of the most popular Princess specialty restaurants, Bellini's Venice-inspired cocktail bar and Gigi's Pizzeria by Alfredo.

The Piazza will also feature more Italian flair in the Gelateria on deck five, which continues to feature the only authentic Italian gelato experience outside of Italy, where fresh gelato is hand-crafted each day with Italian-certified ingredients in the ship's pastry kitchen.

The Official Salty Dog

Princess is also adding the authentic and world-famous Salty Dog Café, the original, world-famous Hilton Head eatery that welcomes tens of thousands of visitors a year, to the Lido Deck on Enchanted Princess. Now Princess guests can enjoy original 'Salty Dog Café' menu items like the Prime Burger and the Chicken Strip Basket, while learning about the legend of Jake, the café's iconic dog in the yellow hat. The café's epic, branded merchandise featuring the restaurant's iconic mascot will also be available for purchase. Visitors to the original Salty Dog in Hilton Head will also enjoy promotional invitations to sail Princess.

"There is nothing more core to the Princess experience than great food and drinks at an amazing value conveyed with exceptional service and a friendly spirit," added Padgett. "We're confident our guests will absolutely love the changes they'll find aboard Enchanted Princess and how we're embracing our Italian heritage, expanding our offerings with great seafood, injecting some international spirit with an Irish Pub, and bringing a laid-back resort vibe with good eats to the Lido Deck."

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

