Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

BOSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) has declared a distribution of $0.11 per share payable on June 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 21, 2023 (ex-dividend date of April 20, 2023). This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 8 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2 percent. A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 for tax reporting purposes, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.
Past performance cannot predict future results.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.'s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA Member. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated entities.
