United Will Fly Non-Stop to 100+ International Cities This Summer to Meet Soaring Overseas Travel Demand

United is the largest carrier across both the Atlantic and Pacific, adding nearly 25 new routes to the summer schedule

International bookings on United are 15% higher than 2022

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will fly to 114 different international cities this summer and has expanded its flying by 25% versus last year to meet the sharp increase in demand for travel outside of the U.S. The airline is already the largest carrier across both the Atlantic and Pacific and this summer's schedule includes nearly 25 new routes. According to United booking data, international bookings are already 15% higher than the same period in 2022*.

Highlights of the 2023 summer schedule include:

New service to Malaga , Dubai , and Stockholm

Additional flights to Rome , Paris, Barcelona , Berlin , Shannon , Edinburgh , and Naples

Almost two dozen daily flights to London - Heathrow

Service to unique places like Amman , the Azores, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife

Expanded service to Australia , serving Sydney , Melbourne and Brisbane

10 daily transpacific flights to Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo - Narita and Osaka

Twice-daily flights to Seoul, South Korea from San Francisco

Service to Hong Kong from San Francisco

Tickets are on sale now on the airline's mobile app and on United.com.

"United will give travelers more options than ever before this summer – especially if they want to fly internationally," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances. "With unprecedented demand for travel overseas, we'll have more service to popular cities while also adding new and unique destinations for customers to explore."

New York/Newark – Dubai, UAE

On March 25, United launched daily service between New York/Newark and Dubai, UAE, operated on a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. The flight is part of a historic commercial agreement between the airline and Emirates that will enhance each airline's network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of destinations within the United States and around the world. MileagePlus members traveling on United's New York/Newark-Dubai flight can earn and redeem award miles on connecting flights to nearly 75 destinations in the Emirates and flydubai networks. United is the only U.S. airline to offer non-stop flights to Dubai from the U.S. and flies to more destinations in the Middle East and India than any other U.S. airline.

New York/Newark – Malaga, Spain

United is adding a fifth Spanish destination to its global network with new direct flights between New York/Newark and Malaga. Starting May 31, travelers will be able to explore Spain's Mediterranean coast with three flights per week to Malaga on a Boeing 757-200. United flies to more destinations in Spain than any other U.S. airline and this summer will offer direct flights to three Spanish cities that no other U.S. airline serves: Malaga, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca.

New York/Newark – Stockholm, Sweden

On May 27, United will return to Stockholm for the first time since 2019 with service from New York/Newark. United first began serving Stockholm, which locals proudly refer to as the "beauty on water", in 2005. United will reconnect customers to this culturally rich and dynamic capital city with daily flights on a Boeing 757-200.

San Francisco – Rome, Italy

United broadens its industry-leading European network from San Francisco with daily flights to Rome launching on May 25 on a Boeing 777-200ER. United is the only U.S. airline to offer direct flights to Europe from its hub in San Francisco, and this summer will offer non-stop flights to seven popular European cities. With flights to Rome, Milan, Venice and Naples, United continues to fly to more cities in Italy from the U.S. than any other airline in the world.

Chicago/O'Hare – Shannon, Ireland

Beginning May 25, United will add more seasonal flights to Shannon, Ireland with new daily flights from Chicago O'Hare – giving customers more options to explore some of the country's most scenic destinations including Limerick and Galway. United is the only U.S. carrier to offer direct flights to Shannon with its existing seasonal service from New York/Newark, and also offers direct flights to Dublin from Chicago, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles. United will fly a Boeing 757-200 on this route.

Washington Dulles – Berlin, Germany

United will begin capital-to-capital service between Washington, D.C. and Berlin, Germany on May 25. United will be the only carrier to offer non-stop flights between these cities with daily flights on a Boeing 767-400ER. United offers more flights to Berlin from the U.S. than any other airline, with existing year-round flights from Newark.

Chicago/O'Hare – Barcelona, Spain

United continues to expand its best-in-class European network from Chicago this summer with new direct, daily flights to Barcelona on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, starting May 25. This summer, United will fly to 14 destinations in Europe from Chicago, more than any other airline. This new flight builds on United's existing service to Barcelona from New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.

More Flights to Paris and London

United will have 23 daily flights to London Heathrow this summer, with the recent addition of a second daily flight between Los Angeles and London Heathrow on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United offers more flights and more business class seats from New York and the west coast to London than any other U.S. carrier and this summer. This new flight builds upon United's recent London expansion, with additional flights from Newark, San Francisco, and Denver, as well as new flights from Boston.

United is also adding more options for travel between Washington Dulles and Paris Charles de Gaulle with a second daily flight launching June 2, operated by a Boeing 777-200ER. United currently offers year-round flights to Paris from New York/Newark, Washington Dulles, Chicago and San Francisco.

Resumption of Unique Seasonal Service and Added Flights to Popular Destinations

Along with adding new flights, United will fly nine transatlantic routes it added last summer, including direct flights between New York/Newark and Nice; Denver and Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago/O'Hare and Zurich; and Chicago/O'Hare and Milan, as well as flights to four destinations not served by any other North American airline, including Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife, Spain. United has also added a second seasonal frequency from New York/Newark to Edinburgh, Scotland from May 25 to October 27 and from New York/Newark to Naples, Italy from June 23 to September 7.

Asia Pacific Expansion

This summer, United will also be the largest airline across the Pacific, serving 27 unique destinations. Excluding Mainland China and Hong Kong, United's capacity across the Pacific will exceed 2019 levels by more than 15% this summer. United recently resumed pre-pandemic service between Denver-Tokyo/Narita and San Francisco-Hong Kong, and added new service to Tokyo/Haneda from Washington Dulles and Los Angeles.

United will also have an expanded schedule between Australia and the U.S. this summer, including non-stop routes to Australia's three largest cities – Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Plus, the airline's recently launched codeshare partnership with Virgin Australia also allows travelers to make easy connections to more than 20 additional cities within Australia.

*International bookings up 15% in March 2023 vs March 2022

