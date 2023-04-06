Taylor Morrison Ranked Highest Among Homebuilders on The Wall Street Journal's Annual Best-Managed Companies List

National homebuilder recognized for corporate effectiveness on the 2022 Management Top 250

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) earned a spot on the Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 list, ranking the highest among homebuilders. Taylor Morrison climbed 88 spots from its 2021 ranking to No. 167, with top scores in customer satisfaction as well as employee engagement and development.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

"Our organization's strategy has always been rooted in smart growth and it is incredibly meaningful to see those efforts recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of the most effectively managed companies in the country," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary of becoming a publicly traded company in the coming days, I am moved by our team's collective drive to create long-lasting, differentiated value for our homebuyers and our shareholders."

Following Taylor Morrison's IPO in 2013, the homebuilder has led a multi-year journey of strategic growth to build a best-in-class organization focused on delivering an uncompromising level of construction quality and customer experience, evidenced by its recognition as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for a record eight consecutive years. Since then, Taylor Morrison completed six acquisitions in seven years, an unprecedented feat in the industry, and scaled from approximately 4,700 closings in 2013 at its IPO to more than 12,600 closings in 2022 across 19 markets.

Despite industry challenges over the past year, Taylor Morrison navigated swiftly changing market dynamics and achieved many company milestones, including serving a wider variety of consumers with the launch of its build-to-rent brand, Yardly, and expansion of its resort-lifestyle brand, Esplanade; advancing its online tools to offer buyers greater optionality and transparency to the homebuilding process; designing homes that meet the needs of a transforming customer base; reaching several record profitability metrics including a more than 24 percent return on equity; and maintaining consumer trust.

Taylor Morrison also continually evolves its governance framework to offer enhanced shareholder rights and transparency and advances its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategy with a diverse majority Board of Directors as measured by gender and ethnicity, adoption of a policy to include diverse candidates in any director search, and a recently launched board fellowship to grant board training opportunities to under-represented diverse candidates. The homebuilder also furthered its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transparency and progress through initiatives including a partnership with the National Wildlife Federation to restore and conserve wildlife habitat in communities nationwide.

Developed by the Drucker Institute, The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 ranking measures corporate effectiveness among more than 900 publicly traded companies in the U.S. The ranking is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources and evaluates five main areas including customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

In addition to the 2022 Management Top 250, Taylor Morrison has been recognized with several additional accolades including inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for five years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021, FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019 and 2020, Glassdoor's Best Place to Work list in 2018 and 2020, and Glassdoor's Top CEO's list in 2018.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

ekristick@taylormorrison.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison