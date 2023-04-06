Ne-Yo's Concert in Thailand Officially Begins Ticket Sales; Feel the Spectacular Music Live Organized By Color Star Technology on May 20!

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that the highly anticipated Ne-Yo concert organized by the Company is set to take place on May 20 in the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre ("BITEC") in Bangkok, Thailand. The concert tickets have been officially made available to the public for purchase. Attendees of the event will experience the magic of music together with Ne-Yo on a dazzling stage where sound, color, and dance will make hearts skip a beat and take everyone on a colorful journey.

Ne-Yo Ticketing Announcement Poster (PRNewswire)

Since the announcement of Ne-Yo's concert to be held on May 20 at BITEC in Thailand, the event has received widespread attention from the public. As a top American singer, Ne-Yo's musical talent is well recognized. His first album, "In My Own Words," sold over 301,000 copies in its first week in the U.S., with a significant lead of 170,000 copies over second place, and topped the Billboard 200 album chart that week. His second studio album, "Because of You," debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart with more than 250,000 copies sold in the first week, and the title track "Because of You" reached the second place on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Ne-Yo won the "Best Contemporary R&B Album" award at the 50th Grammy Awards with this album. Ne-Yo's unique voice and soulful style have captured the hearts of fans and earned him a reputation as a soulful singer. His concerts have been packed to the brim.

To get closer to his fans, Ne-Yo will perform his most classic works at this concert in Thailand. As one of the organizers, Color Star will combine Ne-Yo's personal charm and musical style to create a stunning and cool stage, which is sure to allow fans to experience a lively and classic concert.

Louis, the CEO of Color Star, said, "After a three-year hiatus, we will spare no effort to present a unique concert for global fans and let Ne-Yo's soulful voice reach every fan. We hope that our efforts in organizing the concert will truly allow fans to immerse themselves in it and embark on a heart-stirring musical journey. At the same time, it also symbolizes the beginning of our offline performance activities. We plan to continue to announce various large-scale performance events worldwide, and Color Star's dream stage will continue to shine globally."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.