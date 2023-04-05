Top-Selling Pet Odor Eliminator ANGRY ORANGE™ Now Available In Walmart Stores

Thrasio's leading pet product hits nearly 4,000 Walmart retail stores

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a leading next-generation global consumer goods company, is excited to announce that its Angry Orange™ ready-to-use pet odor eliminator can now be purchased in a new 20 oz size at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the US and on walmart.com.

The Angry Orange Odor Eliminator is an industrial-strength, multi-surface spray with a fresh citrus scent powered by cold-pressed orange peels. Angry Orange Odor Eliminator "Smells like Heaven, Works like Hell,™" tackling odors instantly and effectively, and leaving its signature natural orange oil scent behind. Walmart stores across Canada will also carry the Angry Orange Stain Remover and Enzyme Cleaner in its 24 oz size, a cleaner leveraging active enzymes to break down the worst pet accidents and messes. This bootstrap brand got its start on Amazon, where it now boasts over 100,000 five-star customer ratings across all products.

"We are excited that Walmart shoppers can now buy Angry Orange at their closest store," said Jessica Holmes, VP of Retail and Wholesale Channels. "This launch in the world's biggest retailer is an important step towards our goal to make our most loved products available to customers wherever they shop. We've seen tremendous success on walmart.com already. Now those fans will be able to grab the product while they're in the stores, and we'll be able to introduce the product to a whole new set of shoppers."

"Customer demand for Angry Orange has skyrocketed since we acquired it, and it's now one of the leading brands in the Thrasio family," explains Danny Boockvar, President at Thrasio. "What started with just three basic products is now twenty-three unique offerings appealing to different consumer segments with several more launching this year. It is a perfect example of how goods become great with the power of Thrasio."

More about Angry Orange and Thrasio:

Angry Orange revenue has grown more than 1000% in four years since being acquired by Thrasio.

The Walmart distribution news comes on the heels of a successful 2022 launch in nearly 1800 Target stores and retail success in 1600 PetSmart stores across the US.

Angry Orange offers a line of pet odor and cleaning products that tackle strong pet odors and stains on carpet, furniture, rugs, tile, hardwood floors, concrete, and turf. They also offer a Stain Sniper black light to detect dry and invisible stains with lingering odors. Find the expanded product line on Walmart.com or the new 20-oz ready-to-use pet odor eliminator in Walmart stores this month.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet odor eliminators and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was cofounded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

