KATE FARMS PARTNERS WITH PGA TOUR PLAYERS TO SPOTLIGHT INVISIBLE DISEASES

Professional Golfers Hank Lebioda and Brandon Matthews Battle Crohn's, Colitis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms® the market leader bringing plant-based nutrition into healthcare, today announced a partnership with PGA TOUR players Hank Lebioda and Brandon Matthews, to spotlight professional athletes with unique health conditions who use Kate Farms as part of their wellness and nutrition routines.

Hank and Brandon have overcome health challenges that could have ended their golf careers prematurely.

"Hank and Brandon have both overcome health challenges that could have ended their golf careers prematurely had they not sought treatment and nutrition guidance," said Kate Farms' Chief Commercial Officer Catherine Hayden. "We are thrilled to be partnering with them and sharing their story so that others might benefit from learning about the power of plant-based, high quality nutrition products."

This season on the PGA TOUR is Lebioda's fifth, after a stand-out career at Florida State University where he was an All-American, ACC Conference Freshman of the Year, ACC Conference Player of the Year and set several University records. Lebioda's success required him to overcame difficulties in his freshman year at FSU, when he was bedridden with intense abdominal pain and digestion issues. After a diagnosis of Crohn's disease, Hank became diligent about his sleep, fitness, stress management and nutrition to avoid inflammation and flare-ups, earning his way onto the PGA TOUR in 2018 after strong showings on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latin America.

"Finding Kate Farms is a game-changer for me," said Lebioda. "I can throw a few of the shakes into my golf bag and know with confidence that I can nourish my body on the course, on the road or at home with my Crohn's disease."

For Brandon Matthews, the 2022/2023 PGA TOUR season is his first, after multiple top-three finishes and one victory in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour last year to secure his PGA TOUR membership for the 2022/2023 season. In 2021 Matthews was the Player of the Year on PGA TOUR Latin America. Only recently has Matthews addressed seriously his sensitive digestive system that has troubled him since childhood. While now being treated for colitis and IBD, Matthews undergoes additional testing while fine-tuning his exercise and nutrition routines.

"Playing 18 holes of golf day in and day out is tough on any body," added Matthews. "When you're playing at the professional level, any competitive advantage is important, and that includes what you put into your body to fuel it. Kate Farms is an excellent addition to my daily meal plan."

Both Lebioda and Matthews have become active advocates and fundraisers to support additional research into Crohn's, Colitis and related disorders. Since 2019, Hank and his family have helped to raise more than $400,000 for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation with the local CCF chapter in Central Florida. Matthews created his own charity golf tournament in 2021 called the NEPA Invitational , and the 2022 event benefited Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Scranton. In total, the NEPA Invitational has raised $150,000 in its first two years.

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula.**

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as sole source or supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber and phytonutrients, and without common allergens or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 600 US hospitals, including the top children's hospitals; availability is increasing daily. Visit www.katefarms.com for more details.

