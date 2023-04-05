ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 145,000 Jobs in March; Annual Pay was Up 6.9%

ROSELAND, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 145,000 jobs in March and annual pay was up 6.9 percent year-over-year, according to the March ADP® National Employment Report™ produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."

March 2023 Report Highlights *

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Jobs Report

Private employers added 145,000 jobs in March

The job market is beginning to find its balance as consumer demand ebbs and the cost of borrowing goes up.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 145,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: 70,000

Natural resources/mining 47,000

Construction 53,000

Manufacturing -30,000

- Service-providing: 75,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 56,000

Information -7,000

Financial activities -51,000

Professional/business services -46,000

Education/health services 17,000

Leisure/hospitality 98,000

Other services 8,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 141,000

New England 41,000

Middle Atlantic 100,000

- Midwest: 132,000

East North Central 84,000

West North Central 48,000

- South: -228,000

South Atlantic -60,000

East South Central -87,000

West South Central -81,000

- West: 95,000

Mountain -5,000

Pacific 100,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 101,000

1-19 employees 38,000

20-49 employees 63,000

- Medium establishments: 33,000

50-249 employees 75,000

250-499 employees -42,000

- Large establishments: 10,000

500+ employees 10,000

Pay Insights

Pay gains fell faster in March

Pay growth decelerated for both job stayers and job changers. For job stayers, year-over-year gains fell to 6.9 percent from 7.2 percent in February. Pay growth for job changers was 14.2 percent, down from 14.4 percent.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 6.9%

- Job-Changers 14.2%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 7.3%

Construction 7.0%

Manufacturing 6.5%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 7.0%

Information 6.3%

Financial activities 6.8%

Professional/business services 6.4%

Education/health services 7.2%

Leisure/hospitality 9.6%

Other services 6.6%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 5.5%

20-49 employees 6.9%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 7.2%

250-499 employees 7.1%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 7.0%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The February total of jobs added was revised from 242,000 to 261,000. The historical data file, and weekly data for the previous month, is available at https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The April 2023 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on May 3, 2023.

