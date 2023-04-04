GOBankingRates Celebrates Financial Literacy Month With a Generational Guide to Personal Finance

GOBankingRates' 'Mastering Your Money' featured series meets readers where they're at to help them understand their finances. Whether they're a Gen Zer just getting started or a baby boomer in retirement, this guide covers money topics related to first jobs, Social Security and more.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For financial literacy month, GOBankingRates wants to empower people to make the most of their finances by better understanding how their money works. Its 'Mastering Your Money' featured series will provide financial guidance and education broken down by generation to help readers meet their unique financial goals, wherever they currently are in life.

This month-long series will guide readers through their financial journey as it breaks down what Gen Zers , millennials , Gen Xers and baby boomers need to know about their money during the stage of life they are currently in. It will also offer financial guidance for major life moments, like planning for retirement, buying a house or getting a divorce, so that readers are aware of how their money will be impacted by these events.

'Mastering Your Money' also features exclusive survey data that reveals what Americans find most confusing about Social Security, how much money they have lost in the last year due to a lack of financial knowledge and insights into what a comfortable retirement actually costs in 2023 . The featured series will also teach readers the most important assets that contribute to your net worth and how to reach financial independence when you're single .

"Financial literacy is a crucial part of being successful with your money," said Molly Sullivan, lead editor at GOBankingRates.com. "By breaking our financial literacy guide down by generation and stages of life, we hope to help readers through their money journey every step of the way, so that they can make the most of what they have."

