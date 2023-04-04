Eyebuydirect Expands Retro Escape Collection with Grunge-Inspired Sunglasses

Introducing a new era of eyewear giving nod to the 80's subculture

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has expanded its Retro Escape collection with 12 new sunglasses inspired by styles from the iconic grunge era of the 80's. The collection features geometric shapes with funky flair, plus thick bold frames with unique details like an inward bevel where the frame meets the lens, offering an extra-edgy look that brings to life the rebellious attitude of the pop-punk period.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

"Retro styles continue to trend and coming out of a successful launch of our first Retro Escape line earlier this year, which was inspired by 60's Palm Springs aesthetic, we're excited to flip the script and lean into a completely different retro vibe," said Branden Maes, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Eyebuydirect. "Sunglasses are key to completing any look, so we're excited to expand our offering with these unique styles, which can be customized with your prescription and a variety of color-tint options."

Key styles from the Retro Escape Grunge Era line include:

Flamingo $55 – A classic tortoise leveled up with contrasting lens colors – A classic tortoise leveled up with contrasting lens colors

Modernist $49 – A fresh take on aviators, neat with a twist of color for extra zest – A fresh take on aviators, neat with a twist of color for extra zest

Tropical $52 – A tortoise geometric style boasting flattering angles throughout – A tortoise geometric style boasting flattering angles throughout

All Retro Escape sunglasses are completely customizable, offering a range of lens tint colors with option to scale to opacity. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyebuydirect