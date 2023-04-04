Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Unveils Superstar Lineup with Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, and Artist in Residence Robert Glasper

Biggest Names in Music and Culture in an Intimate Setting;

Celebrating Jazz's Influence during 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

Tickets on Sale Friday, April 7, at 9:00 AM PT/12 Noon ET on bluenotejazzfestival.com

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Note Entertainment Group announces the lineup for the second Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, curated by five-time Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper and hosted by internationally acclaimed and award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle. The small town festival, held at Silverado Resort, Napa, CA, boasts an impressive line-up of cultural icons to celebrate jazz's influence during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Artists inspired by the integrity and spirit of jazz, include headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Chance the Rapper.

Biggest Names in Music and Culture Celebrating Jazz's Influence during 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

The festival is July 28–30, 2023. Pre-sale tickets are available on April 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 noon ET for Blue Note subscribers. Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, April 7 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 noon ET. For more information, visit bluenotejazzfestival.com .

"Like a blue note in music– which has a slightly different pitch– our festival has a unique tone by presenting big-name artists in small, intimate spaces," said Steven Bensusan, president of Blue Note Entertainment Group. "You won't find any other festival like this," he added.

The festival returns to Napa with three stages featuring established, eclectic, and cutting-edge artists who reflect a deep appreciation for jazz. The lineup appeals to a cross-generational audience and includes Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Digable Planets, Ari Lennox, Big Freedia, and Cordae.

"With Robert Glasper at the helm, the festival represents an expansion of the experiential arm of the Blue Note Jazz Club, supporting artistic creativity and musical freedom," said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming of Blue Note. "Jazz's boundless influence, spontaneity and artistic flexibility serves as inspiration for the diverse range of musicians on the festival line-up," Kurland added.

Additional talent in the line-up includes: NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Gary Clark Jr., Talib Kweli & Madlib, PJ Morton, Smino, Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, DOMi & JD Beck, BJ The Chicago Kid, Cory Henry, Meshell Ndegeocello, The Soul Rebels featuring Keyon Harrold, Terrace Martin, Big Freedia, Adam Blackstone, Madlib (DJ Set), Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore with Bobby McFerrin, Soulive, Rapsody, J.Period, Nicholas Payton, Derrick Hodge, Yussef Dayes, MonoNeon, Ghost-Note, Kenneth Whalum, Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time and Frédéric Yonnet.

"I want to make sure the guests and the performers have unique experiences," said Robert Glasper. "The festival, like my Blue Note residency, is full of unexpected jams and surprises during one huge musical family reunion with artists and an audience that share a love of the arts," he concluded.

The festival afterparties are sure to be hot tickets with an incredible lineup of DJs, including: 9th Wonder, DJ Trauma, DJ Jazzy Jeff, J.Period, and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) rounds it out with an all-vinyl set.

With three stages strategically placed between the Silverado Resort's golf course and 1,200 rolling acres of oak groves and vineyards, the festival's setting makes the ideal backdrop for an amazing weekend of great music, food, wine, and fellowship.

Assets:

Video: Click HERE for B-Roll

Photos: Click HERE for Photos

Artist Info: Click HERE for Artist Bios and Photos

Press Releases: Click HERE for BNJF Press Announcements

About Blue Note Entertainment Group

The Blue Note Entertainment Group, founded in 1981 with the opening of the Blue Note Jazz Club, is a multi-faceted entertainment company that owns and operates Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (New York, NY, Milan, Italy; Honolulu, Hawaii; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, California; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil); Sony Hall (New York, NY); and The Howard Theatre (Washington, D.C.). Blue Note co-produces the Oxbow RiverStage, an annual outdoor summer series in downtown Napa. Blue Note Entertainment Group has stayed true to its history of excellence while giving its audiences a variety of exciting, culturally and artistically rich, top-notch experiences. Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalog includes over 50 titles recorded live at Blue Note New York; Blue Note Travel; Blue Note Management Group; as well as Blue Note Media Group.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival

The Blue Note Jazz Festival brand was established in 2011 in New York and has since become the largest jazz festival in New York City. The festival expanded to Napa Valley in 2022, where, true to the essence of the Blue Note brand, it showcases the biggest names in music and culture in an intimate, small-town setting. Jazz's energy and artistic flexibility serve as inspiration for the diverse range of musicians on the annual line-up. Blue Note Jazz Festival on the Web: WEBSITE

For more information on the Blue Note Jazz Festival, contact press@bluenotejazzfestival.com

Media Contacts:

Carla Sims | 202-360-9959 | press@bluenotejazzfestival.com

Ni'Cole Gipson | 314-824-8311 | press@bluenotejazzfestival.com

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Note Entertainment Group