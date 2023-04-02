Seeing Machines' world-leading interior sensing technology on show in suite and in car at 27th ESV 2023 in Yokohama, Japan

Seeing Machines' world-leading interior sensing technology on show in suite and in car at 27th ESV 2023 in Yokohama, Japan

CANBERRA, Australia, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, will exhibit its world-leading interior sensing technology alongside the 27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV) Conference 2023 at PACIFICO Yokohama, Japan, from 3 to 6 April 2023.

Seeing Machines' immersive technology demonstrations will be held by appointment at a private meeting space in the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand and in our demo car, to showcase the Company's latest groundbreaking software and algorithm developments for its FOVIO driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology solutions.

Sponsored by the USA's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the theme of the 27th ESV 2023 is 'Enhanced and equitable vehicle safety for all: toward the next 50 years'. Seeing Machines Chief of Science and Innovation, Dr Mike Lenné, has provided support to the European New Car Assessment Program's (Euro NCAP) presentation on the current and future in-cabin monitoring systems assessment, at the conference.

Seeing Machines is revolutionising global transport safety, developing and licensing proprietary technology to some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

We use advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyse head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding in-vehicle lighting conditions, as well as through eyewear such as sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, focus, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide critical inputs in real-time to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as to vehicle cockpit, comfort and convenience systems.

As the worldwide focus on transport safety heightens, Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive technology leader in driver and occupant monitoring systems, having won a total of 15 automotive programs for 10 individual OEMs, spanning more than 160 vehicle models, undepinned by over 11 billion kilometers of driving data and delivered with proven global automotive Tier-1 customers and partners.

Seeing Machines' corporate executives and technical subject matter experts will be present at the show.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation.

