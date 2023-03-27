RoseRyan Marks 30-year Milestone Anniversary

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoseRyan, a ZRG Company and award-winning provider of tailored finance & accounting and marketing expertise, marks the company's 30th year in business in 2023.

The RoseRyan team is gratified to know that the company has helped so many clients achieve success since 1993.

"I'm very proud of this tremendous achievement, and particularly thankful for our clients and team of exceptional consultants," said Kathy Ryan, Co-founder and Chair, RoseRyan, a ZRG Company. "Our business premise early on was to provide the best people in a flexible and creative manner to meet the unique needs of our clients, and that model has stood the test of time."

The RoseRyan team of experienced consultants and vital employees provides outsourced accounting for start-ups, corporate governance, interim solutions, and strategic projects such as IPO readiness, SEC reporting, financial planning and modeling, technical accounting, audit support and mergers and acquisitions. RoseRyan also offers a range of marketing and public relations services through the company's recently-created Marketing Solutions Group.

"We always talk about guiding companies to greatness because it's a philosophy that the company has internalized and is now part of our DNA," said Dave Roberson, President, RoseRyan, a ZRG Company. "It's gratifying to know that RoseRyan has helped so many client companies and people in Silicon Valley, the broader Bay Area and beyond achieve success since 1993."

"Throughout my career, wherever I am, whether it's at a large cap or medium cap company, RoseRyan has been a consistent, valuable resource for me," said Norman Osumi, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Conversational AI company LivePerson. "Their consultants are always high caliber, and ready to jump in and help me move the ball forward."

In April 2022, global talent advisory firm ZRG acquired RoseRyan. The addition of RoseRyan substantially-expanded ZRG's consulting capabilities, adding to its West Coast presence and breadth of client solutions, while providing RoseRyan with greater opportunities within ZRG's expansive business network.

RoseRyan's 30-year anniversary is being highlighted by a range of internal and external activities throughout 2023.

RoseRyan is a ZRG company offering on-demand leadership and consulting services in the finance & accounting and marketing disciplines. More than 1,500 clients—from venture-backed startups and private equity portfolio companies to Fortune 500 companies across a range of sectors, including tech and life sciences, e-commerce, mobile, social media and more—have relied on RoseRyan's expert advice since 1993. The professional services company provides outsourced, customized, and full-stack solutions and scalable support at every stage of a company's lifecycle through broad solution areas that focus on emerging growth, interim finance, corporate governance, strategic projects, and marketing. Learn more at http://www.roseryan.com.

