Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Appoints Neil Friedman, MBChB, as Director

PHOENIX, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) at Phoenix Children's, one of the largest pediatric neuroscience programs in the country, today announced the appointment of Neil Friedman, MBChB as director. Dr. Friedman is a leading pediatric neurologist and has served as interim director since 2022, overseeing the institute's comprehensive inpatient and outpatient neurosciences care and services to infants, children and teens with neurological-related issues.

Board-certified in neurology with special qualifications in clinical neurology, Dr. Friedman has 30 years of clinical experience. Following this permanent appointment, he will continue his work to increase efficiencies within the institute, including implementing quality efforts, clinical transformation, operational and financial strategies, and strengthening relationships throughout the health system to support the institute's multidisciplinary work.

"Phoenix Children's is steadfast in its commitment to expanding our presence as a leading pediatric neurosciences institute. We will continue to make the investments necessary to remain one of the highest-rated pediatric neurology and neurosurgery programs in the country," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children. "Having Dr. Friedman at the helm of BNI at Phoenix Children's ensures a seamless continuation of the institute's remarkable clinical and research work."

Dr. Friedman joined Phoenix Children's in 2019 from the Cleveland Clinic, where he served in various clinical and leadership roles including director of the Center for Pediatric Neurosciences, Neurological institute.

He currently holds a dual appointment within BNI at Phoenix Children's, also serving as director of clinical transformation, where he leverages analytics to find new and effective ways to deliver care and improve patient-centered outcomes for pediatric neurosciences with particular attention to enhancing quality of life.

As a prolific author and researcher, Dr. Friedman is nationally and internationally recognized, speaking to global audiences surrounding pediatric neurological advancements, with nearly 100 presentations to his credit.

"Joining the team at Phoenix Children's four years ago afforded me the opportunity to foster innovation, which leads to high-quality neurologic care and improved outcomes for our patients. It's a privilege to serve as the director of BNI at Phoenix Children's, and I look forward to continued collaboration with my leadership team in support of stellar clinical and research work," said Friedman.

Dr. Friedman's leadership team within BNI at Phoenix Children's consists of Angus Wilfong, MD, division chief of Neurology, interim division chief of Developmental Pediatrics and associate director of BNI at Phoenix Children's; Ruth Bristol, MD, interim division chief of Neurosurgery; Laura J. Wilner, MD, division chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; and Michael S. Lavoie, MD, division chief of Neuropsychology.

