The 40th Anniversary of French Quarter Festival in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The free French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, which welcomed 825,000+ attendees over four days in 2022, welcomes guests from across the country to New Orleans, April 13-16, 2023. Billed as the world's largest showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture, this year's festival will feature 270+ performances with 50+ music performance debuts like GRAMMY® Award winner Big Freedia with The Soul Rebels and Ani DiFranco, as well as returning artists such as Tank and the Bangas and Rebirth Brass Band. 60+ culinary experiences await fans from veterans like Vaucresson Sausage Co. and Tujague's, both festival vendors since 1984, and ten first-time chefs from restaurants such as Monday and Bao Mi.

For four decades, French Quarter Festival has remained committed to producing a high-quality event accessible to all. "French Quarter Festival is truly for everyone and we cannot wait to celebrate and share this milestone with our community," said Emily Madero, President and CEO of FQFI. "We are proud to produce an event that truly represents the depth and diversity of New Orleans' creative spirit. Our team is excited to bring favorites back like Fireworks on the river and the FQF After Dark Series, and launch special features like the 40th Anniversary Hub."

On Thursday, the public is invited to meet at 10 am for the Festival Kick-Off Parade. The event starts on Bourbon Street and marches its way to Jackson Square for the Festival's Opening Ceremony at the GE Stage. Founders and festival dignitaries will share remarks before kicking off the first performance. Opening day 40th-anniversary celebrations will culminate with a fireworks display over the Mississippi River after Irma Thomas' performance at the Abita Beer Stage, courtesy of New Orleans & Company.

The Official 40th-Anniversary Hub at the top of Oscar Dunn Park will tell the story of French Quarter Fest's journey from 6 stages to twenty, through images and video. A special installation, curated by JAMNOLA and Farris Armand, will make for the perfect photo opportunity with everyone's favorite French Quarter scenes as the backdrop.

Fans can grab a photo at the #FQFestFaves Photo Booth powered by Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails and Curio Bistro located in Oscar Dunn Park's amphitheater. The airstream-turned photo booth camper is a first-of-its-kind from The Happy Photobooth.

The Festival includes more annual favorites including the Chevron Children's STEM Zone and Nola.com Fest Family Experience offering exclusive lounge access.

