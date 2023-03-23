Stagwell's (STGW) Sport Beach to Host World-Renowned Athletes Maria Sharapova, Allyson Felix, Spencer Dinwiddie and More; Partner with Global Brands United Airlines, Diageo, Penske Media Corporation and Axios at Cannes Lions 2023

Journalists from Amazon Prime, Axios, FOX Sports, Sportico and Others to Conduct Live Interviews at the Beach

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today its first round of talent and brand partners to be featured at Sport Beach, the network's flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 (Cannes Lions). Built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom, Sport Beach was created to be a uniquely magnetic experience that stands apart from the crowded scene at Cannes Lions.

Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023, hosted by Stagwell. (PRNewswire)

Stagwell invites brands, athletes, sports leagues/teams, media platforms, journalists, and other potential partners.

"We're delighted to unveil our first round of partners at Sport Beach who share our enthusiasm for the power of sport and its ability to connect with fans, drive culture and shape worldviews," said Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu. "With their support we know Sport Beach will be a forum for a spirited exchange of ideas, proven methods of success, and ultimately, the inspiration we need to build the next generation of fans."

Athletes

Maria Sharapova (tennis) – A former No. 1 world tennis player, Sharapova is one of 10 women to achieve a career Grand Slam, which she achieved five times before retiring in February 2020 . Today, she is a polymath entrepreneur, investor, author and mother.

Allyson Felix (track and field) – Seven-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Olympian, Felix is the most decorated Track & Field Olympian in history and one of the leading advocates for gender-equality and maternity protection. Before retiring in 2022, she co-founded Saysh, a community centered lifestyle brand that revolutionized footwear for women.

Spencer Dinwiddie (basketball) – An NBA star, Dinwiddie serves as guard for the Brooklyn Nets, which he rejoined in February 2023 after playing on the team from 2016-2021. Along with his business partner Solo Ceesay, Spencer is co-founder of Calaxy, a next-generation social marketplace reimagining the creator-fan relationship. The application gives creators the ultimate toolkit to interact with and reward their fans in one place, creating a fair exchange of value and facilitating unmatched community monetization.

DK Kizer (football) – Former Quarterback for the National Football League's Cleveland Browns and the Notre Dame Fightin' Irish, Kizer is now the Founder & CEO of a Web3 start up called One of None – a platform that helps Creators build and launch physical products backed and authenticated by digital assets.

Patrice Evra (soccer) – Former Manchester United and France National team Captain, Patrice is now a successful entrepreneur with his 'I Love This Game' brand, an activist, motivational speaker and a hugely influential social media personality.

Kyle Martino (soccer) – Martino has played at all levels of U.S. Soccer from youth, to college, to Major League Soccer and the U.S. Men's National Team. Today, Kyle is a commentator, entrepreneur and founder of the Over Under Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and wellness of kids by increasing access to sport in urban neighborhoods.

Diana Flores (flag football) – Star quarterback and captain of Mexico's National Team. A World Games Gold medalist, Diana also serves as the NFL & IFAF's Flag Football global ambassador. She was recently the Offensive Coordinator for the AFC at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games and was the featured star in the NFL's Super Bowl LVII advertisement, " – Star quarterback and captain ofNational Team. A World Games Gold medalist, Diana also serves as the NFL & IFAF's Flag Football global ambassador. She was recently the Offensive Coordinator for the AFC at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games and was the featured star in the NFL's Super Bowl LVII advertisement, " Run With It, " the top 2 rated commercial by 2023 USA Today AdMeter.

Brand Partners

Axios, a digital media company delivering trustworthy breaking news and invaluable insights to help readers and viewers get smarter, faster across the topics reshaping our lives in politics, tech, business, media, science and the world.

Diageo , the global leader in beverage alcohol, will be the exclusive spirits partner of Sport Beach. It houses an outstanding collection of some of the biggest brands across spirits and beer including best-selling Scotch whisky brand, Johnnie Walker , the world's most celebrated gin, Tanqueray, and the world's best-selling premium distilled vodka, Smirnoff.

Penske Media Corporation , a leading global media and information services company, has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator since 2004, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions, WWD, SHE Media, Sportico, and more. PMC also owns several vital cultural events such as SXSW, Latin Music Week and others.

United Airlines, one of the world's largest airlines, will serve as the official airline of Sport Beach. Operating the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and with their new platform "Good Leads the Way," United is committed to doing good in the air and on the ground through its investments and partnerships.

Journalists

Erin Andrews – FOX Sports reporter, founder of top selling women's sports-licensed apparel brand, WEAR by Erin Andrews , and co-host of the hit podcast "Calm Down," Erin Andrews contributes exclusive interviews and sideline reports from FOX NFL's top game each week as part of the network's lead crew.

Sara Fischer – Axios senior media reporter, CNN media analyst, author of the must-read – Axios senior media reporter, CNN media analyst, author of the must-read Axios Media Trends weekly newsletter, covering the most consequential news, companies and leaders in the media industry.

Ben Lyons – On-air host and producer of sports and entertainment content across all media. He is the Co-Executive Producer of Prime Video Sports Talk for Amazon, Co-Host of the network's daily morning show, 'Bonjour Sports Talk,' and the Chief Storyteller for Revel Moments.

Eben Novy-Williams – Award-winning Sports Business Reporter for Sportico where he covers the biggest deals across the sports industry from NFL to pickleball to how NIL is changing the game.

Scott Soshnick – Editor-in-chief of – Editor-in-chief of Sportico , the premier digital content platform providing sports industry news, data, insights, strategies, leadership and live media for professionals in the sports industry.

Stagwell invites brands, athletes, sports leagues/teams, media platforms, journalists, and other interested parties who would like to partner on the ground to reach out to cannescomms@stagwellglobal.com for more information.

Sport Beach will be produced by TEAM Enterprises in partnership with Cheerful Twentyfirst. Stagwell's 72andSunny, Anomaly, Allison+Partners, Assembly, Code and Theory, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, Instrument, National Research Group and Stagwell Marketing Cloud will drive the conversation.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation is a leading global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate audience. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe, IndieWire, Dirt, Artforum, Gold Derby, Spy.com and Luminate, the premier data and analytics company. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. In addition, PMC owns several vital cultural events such as SXSW, LA3C, Life is Beautiful, Latin Music Week and ATX Television Festival. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good www.pmc.com.

About Axios

Axios is a digital media company delivering trustworthy breaking news and invaluable insights to help readers and viewers get smarter, faster across the topics reshaping our lives in politics, tech, business, media, science and the world. Axios was created around a simple proposition: deliver the cleanest, smartest, most efficient, and trust-worthy experience for readers and advertisers alike. www.axios.com

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

