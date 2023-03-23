Dominion DMS Offers Trio of Webinars to Preview its Game-Changing DMS with $0 Core Fee

Webinars follow well-received launch of re-imagined VUE platform at NADA Show 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchised automotive dealerships throughout the U.S. are embracing the move by Dominion DMS to offer its VUE Core DMS platform for a $0 initial and monthly fee. The game-changing pricing model representing an average monthly savings of $6,500 per location was the highlight of several announcements by Dominion DMS at NADA Show 2023, where the re-imagined platform was well received.

Dominion DMS will host three webinars highlighting the re-imagined VUE Core DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system

To continue to educate dealers about the new vision, Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman will host three webinars sharing details of the unique offering and providing a live demonstration of VUE Core DMS.

Dealers may register at https://www.dominiondms.com/webinar2303/ to attend one of three sessions:

4:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday, March 28, 2023

1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 29, 2023

11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday , March 30, 2023

The re-imagined VUE Core DMS is the most customizable DMS on the market. Dealers have infinite flexibility to choose the vendors they prefer to securely integrate into the robust sales, service, parts, accounting, and OEM communications features included in VUE Core DMS.

VUE Core DMS provides:

Ease and simplicity: Easy to learn and accessible from any web connection without a VPN.

Next-level security: Encrypted integration to any application and continuous rollout of security and software enhancements

Cloud-native architecture: VUE is the first dealer management system built in the cloud and leverages the reliable and secure Microsoft Azure architecture.

To learn more about the new VUE Core DMS, dealers, and other interested parties may visit: https://www.dominiondms.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Scott Smith

E-Mail: scott.smith2@dominiondms.com

