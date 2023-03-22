TVCoins to Demo It's Free, White-Label Video Streaming Platform at the 2023 NAB Show

TVCoins' industry disrupting platform will have two demo locations, including the first-ever AWS Partner Village

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins, a white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform, today announced that it will be demonstrating its product at this year's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The TVCoins demo can be found at two locations; in the Capitalize Experimental Zone as part of the AWS Partner Village (W2051J) and at the Grass Valley booth in the venue's Central Hall (C2408).

The NAB Show is produced annually by the National Association of Broadcasters. Each year, thousands of content professionals from all corners of the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem head to the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn from and engage with other companies in the industry. The exhibit hall for this year's show will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 17 and 18, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19.

For the first time, the public will get a first-hand look at TVCoins' quick-to-market solution with a cross-platform demo on Connected TVs, mobile devices, and web. Content owners who work with TVCoins can rapidly digitize their content catalogs and build a direct-to-consumer brand – all while offsetting losses incurred from working with traditional cable companies and other content aggregators. The future of TV is digital, and TVCoins is making it possible for content owners of all sizes to break into the space.

"We look forward to sharing our story with NAB attendees and demonstrating our powerful streaming solution. When I say that we're disrupting the industry, I mean it. The platform was developed to provide risk-free entry into the streaming market – and we're actively deploying it for content owners of all sizes at a very rapid pace," said Gustavo Marra, President of TVCoins.

TVCoins will participate in the pre-show Capitalize Innovation Zone AWS Partner Village Webinar, a moderated roundtable discussion hosted by NAB, on Tuesday, April 4, at 12 p.m. ET. And while at the show, TVCoins is hosting an Innovation Theater session on Monday, April 17 at 2 p.m. in the Capitalize Experiential Zone (W2051B). To find more details and add the session to your agenda, visit the myNAB Show Planner .

To learn more about the platform or to request a meeting at this year's NAB show, please fill out the contact form on the TVCoins website .

