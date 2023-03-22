Safe Life Acquires Coro Medical and AED.us to Expand Life-saving Equipment and Services Across the US

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a Stockholm-based company with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, has acquired Coro Medical and AED.us, a national leader in Automated External Defibrillator (AED) sales and services.

AED.US new logo. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Franklin, TN, Coro Medical has experienced rapid growth in the AED, manual defibrillator, and life-saving equipment industry. "Our partnerships with manufacturers, dealers, and customers have enabled Coro to grow at an incredible pace," says Matthew Spencer, Coro's CEO and co-founder. "Our talented leadership team, passionate employees, strong relationships and unique offerings have all contributed to our position in this essential industry. To maintain this growth, new experience, perspective, and resources are necessary. We could not be happier with our new partners at Safe Life."

Established in 2019, Safe Life has quickly expanded through multiple acquisitions across Europe and Canada. With combined revenues of over $100 million USD, the company has made significant progress towards its goal of becoming the undisputed AED leader in the western world.

"The U.S. market is crucial to our goal of becoming the largest contributor to placing these life-saving devices," says Jimmy Eriksson, Safe Life's Group CEO, and co-founder. "Safe Life was founded on the principle that we are stronger together. We are both impressed by, and excited to be partnering with, the experienced and talented team at Coro Medical. We want to reaffirm our deep commitment to continue growing with our partners and are looking forward to adding more talent to the group. Together we will save more lives."

Safe Life is leveraging the collective strength of its portfolio companies to support continued growth, in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life operates and develops a group of companies focusing on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

About Coro Medical

Established in 2017, Coro Medical has rapidly become one of the largest U.S. distributors of both new and refurbished AEDs, manual defibrillators, and related training and services.

Coro Medical, also home to AED.US, has customers in all 50 U.S. states and multiple business segments, including alternate care, EMS/fire, education, transportation, law enforcement and public access locations.

