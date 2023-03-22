LifeStraw Announces Annual Responsibility Report on World Water Day

Over 3.3 million people received access to safe drinking water through LifeStraw programs and partnerships in 2022

BALTIMORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStraw , a public health B Corp and Climate Neutral Brand on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, released its 2022 Responsibility Report on World Water Day , an annual United Nation's observance day celebrating fresh water and raising awareness of the 2 billion people living without access to safe water throughout the world. This World Water Day is about accelerating change to solve the water crisis.

LifeStraw made its largest-ever single donation to the Carter Center of over 1.1 million LifeStraw Guinea Worm filters to support eradication efforts in 2022. There were only 13 cases in four countries this past year, down from over 100,000 cases in 18 countries when LifeStraw began its work with the Carter Center in 1994. (PRNewswire)

Over 3.3 million people received access to safe drinking water through LifeStraw programs and partnerships in 2022.

"World Water Day highlights the importance of the work we do year-round in safeguarding water supply and providing equitable access to safe drinking water to support human health and livelihoods, while also restoring ecosystems around the world," said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw. "This day is especially significant to us this year as we share our 2022 Responsibility Report and reflect on what we were able to accomplish last year while continuing to fuel our work into the future."

With a renewed focus on implementing grassroots programs alongside partners worldwide as travel and more in-person interaction became possible, LifeStraw connected over 3.3 million people with access to safe water. The 2022 Responsibility Report outlines the results of its commitment to positively impact people and the planet this past year and beyond.

"Our team supported programs across the globe from Brazil to Ghana, to Kenya to places like Jackson, Mississippi and eastern Kentucky," said Hill. "With incredible gratitude to our partners across the world, we're proud to share the accomplishments of our work throughout the past year. Many programs were interconnected with climate change and climate resilience, as well as our own commitments to a more sustainable future."

Highlights of LifeStraw's work in 2022 include:

Humanitarian and Disaster Response

LifeStraw responded to 17 natural and humanitarian disasters.. These include programs in Navajo Nation, Haiti , Tigray, Ethiopia , Ukraine , Jackson, Mississippi , Fort Meyers, Florida , eastern Kentucky , and Pakistan . In 2023, LifeStraw is focused on responding to the massive earthquake on the Syrian/ Turkey border, providing 1,278 filters and purifiers, and reaching 12,150 people with safe water.

LifeStraw's Give Back Program

Over 7.6 million people have received a year of safe drinking water since the program's inception in 2014; for every product sold, a school child receives safe water for an entire year. In 2022, LifeStraw expanded the Program to the famine and drought-stricken region of Turkana County in northwestern Kenya , working in 538 early child development centers and providing access to safe water to over 60,000 kids. LifeStraw continues to employ over 40 full-time staff members in western Kenya who operate its programs year-round.

Guinea Worm Eradication

In 2022, LifeStraw made its largest ever single donation to the Carter Center of over 1.1 million LifeStraw Guinea Worm filters to support eradication efforts. There were only 13 cases in four countries this past year, down from over 100,000 cases in 18 countries when LifeStraw began its work with the Carter Center in 1994.

Climate Impact

LifeStraw completed a more in-depth carbon audit to support the establishment of science-based targets and a road map to reductions. It continues to fully measure and offset all of its emissions as a Climate Neutral Certified brand. In 2022, 152 million single-use plastic water bottles were offset by the purchase of LifeStraw Home pitchers and LifeStraw bottles. The recycling of test water saved 100,000 liters of water at LifeStraw's lab in Vietnam , and the brand launched its first products made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.

LifeStraw's 2022 Responsibility Report also details its standards for ethical sourcing and production, international testing standards, and packaging sustainability efforts. LifeStraw also continues to further its work both internally and externally to reflect its commitment to diversity and inclusion and to raising the visibility of social justice and climate justice globally.

To see the entire LifeStraw 2022 Responsibility Report, visit https://lifestraw.com/pages/responsibility-report-2022 .

ABOUT LIFESTRAW

The original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which converts microbiologically contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005. LifeStraw's Guinea worm filter has also been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company is also a Climate Neutral certified B Corp. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe, and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

Over 7.6 million people have received a year of safe drinking water since the inception of LifeStraw’s Give Back Program in 2014. (PRNewswire)

LifeStraw by Vestergaard (PRNewswire)

