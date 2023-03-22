L3COS launches Decentralized Digital Assets Exchange & Marketplace featuring 100% liquid tokenized deposits safeguarded by Central Banks.

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L3COS, a blockchain based operating system, is pleased to announce the launch of its decentralized exchange in April 2023.

The exchange is L3COS' first product to market made possible through proprietary Fiat-on-Chain™ (FoC) technology aiming to bridge the gap between traditional banking rails and a DEFI environment.

L3COS does not support crypto deposits or transactions and instead decentralizes finance from within the regulated sector.

Tokenized deposits are issued by users when funding their wallets with GBP or EUR via Fiat-on-Chain™. This will automatically create a blockchain record of that deposit, the total value of which is safeguarded by central banks in a segregated client account, providing 100% liquidity at all times.

Account holders have full self-sovereign custody of their funds and access to exchange functions as well as linking to established functioning payment and instant settlement systems through Fiat-on-Chain™ technology.

"The total value of FoC deposits is safeguarded with central banks at all times, which provides security and ultimate liquidity of your tokenized deposits." - Siobhan McArdle, CEO

