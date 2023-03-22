CuePath Selected to Include Automated Compliance Monitoring with Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CuePath Innovation, a provider of medication adherence solutions for the home healthcare market, announced today that it has been selected to provide its medication compliance monitoring system for a clinical trial led by the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal Research Centre (CRCHUM). This will be the first clinical trial in Canada to use Cuepath for automated medication compliance monitoring in the research protocol. The clinical trial is funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and is scheduled to commence in June 2023.

CuePath Innovation logo (CNW Group/CuePath Innovation) (PRNewswire)

The clinical trial will study a medication and a psychosocial intervention, alone and in combination, for people who live with methamphetamine use disorder. Clinical trials typically rely on participant self-reporting or daily witnessed ingestion at pharmacy to record medication compliance. CuePath brings its automated medication compliance monitoring and analysis to the clinical trial, so researchers can accurately monitor and collect detailed data on medication intake, enhancing patient safety and allowing better evidence overall for treatment adherence.

CuePath CEO, Ken Piaggio, stated, "This will be the first clinical trial in Canada to use CuePath's automated medication adherence monitoring." Piaggio continued, "We expect this to be the first of many more clinical trials in North America that employ our innovation technology. We are excited to work with CRCHUM and its research partners to improve the healthcare of Canadians."

About Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal Research Centre

The Centre Hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal Research Centre is one of North America's leading hospital research centres. It strives to improve the health of adults through a continuum of research spanning disciplines such a basic science, clinical research and population health. More than 2,150 people work at CRCHUM, including nearly 500 researchers and 650 students and postdoctoral fellows. www.crchum.com

About CuePath

CuePath Innovation™ is a healthcare technology company focused on improving medication adherence of adults with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bring peace of mind to caregivers by improving the quality of life of its customers. CuePath couples its Medication Adherence as a Service (MAaaS) platform with its outcomes-based virtual care service to resolve patient non-adherence. It partners with leading home care agencies and pharmacies to deliver its innovative and effective subscription service.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CuePath Innovation