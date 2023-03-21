TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Data Quadrant Report on the top data integration solutions. The comprehensive report is now ready to access on the firm's website, which is updated in real-time to reflect new reviews and ratings. Seven providers have been identified as Gold Medalists in the 2023 report.

SoftwareReviews Announces the Top Data Integration Solutions to Streamline Data Disparity in 2023 Data Quadrant (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Integrating data from multiple sources can be complex and challenging for any organization. Incompatible data formats, inconsistent data quality, and data silos pose significant obstacles to effective data integration. Furthermore, as data volumes continue to grow, organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to manage, process, and analyze their data efficiently.

"Continuing to use point-to-point data integration both within and outside of the organization is simply not efficient, secure, fast, flexible, and consistent," says Rajesh Parab, research director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "A good recipe for successful data integration is to start with common data and services by establishing an Enterprise Integration Platform."

The future of data integration technology is Integrated Platform as a Service (iPaaS). This advanced software offers a unified view by seamlessly combining data from multiple sources such as databases, data warehouses, and apps. With data integration in iPaaS, users can now develop, execute, and govern data processes on a single platform, revolutionizing the data integration process. Organizations no longer need to juggle disparate data sources, as data integration brings a comprehensive and streamlined solution for data management.

To support organizations considering data integration software to streamline data sources, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers in the space based on verified survey data collected from 867 end users. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Software providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2023 Data Integration Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

User assessments of specific software categories evaluated by SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data, which informs SoftwareReviews' reports, comes from individuals who use the software daily and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews