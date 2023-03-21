New Book 24 Hours Is All It Takes Offers Simple Habits to Transform Daily Living and Overcome Burnout

SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Friday Books is thrilled to announce the release of the new book by leading real estate broker Vivian Risi: 24 Hours Is All It Takes: Daily Habits Guaranteed to Change Your Life. The book has already generated buzz due to its practical, habit-based approach to living a healthier and more productive life.

24 Hours Is All It Takes includes fifteen habits that are designed to be incorporated into existing routines to make small, yet significant changes toward a happier, healthier life. Risi draws from her own lived experience as a single mom of three who built a successful career while juggling family responsibilities and shares her personal insights and actionable advice to help readers make long-term, positive changes.

Risi's key message is that small changes can have a significant impact on daily living, and in the book she provides clear, practical guidance for implementing those changes. With reminders, tips, and actionable items, 24 Hours Is All It Takes can help readers overcome the common struggles of burnout and stress in their work and personal lives, one day at a time.

Vivian Risi is the president and broker of Your Community Realty, one of Canada's top real estate franchise companies, a recognized philanthropist, and a noted speaker. Journeying from humble beginnings as an immigrant to Canada, Risi endured many challenges but has always led with the core message: it's never too late to change the trajectory of your life. She is based in Toronto, ON.

For more information on the book and author, visit girlfridaybooks.com/titles/24-hours-is-all-it-takes.

24 Hours Is All It Takes is available for presale online and will be distributed in stores by Two Rivers Distribution. The title releases April 25, 2023.

ABOUT GIRL FRIDAY BOOKS

Girl Friday Books, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, publishes nonfiction and fiction in a variety of categories, each book united by our belief in the power of an author's voice. Our team has decades of publishing and digital agency experience and is the magic behind luminous bestsellers from licenses including CNN, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and Sesame Street. Learn more at GirlFridayBooks.com

