Monster Energy Unveils New Monster Reserve Kiwi Strawberry

CORONA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Strawberry, Monster Energy's newest addition to its signature Monster Reserve line is sure to please with its delicious citrus and fruity blend of flavor. Monster Energy continues to deliver the perfect combination of energy and taste.

"We're extremely excited to launch our brand-new Kiwi Strawberry Monster Reserve flavor," said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "With Monster Reserve our goal is to create a lineup of premium energy beverages with the best flavor profiles in the industry. The Kiwi Strawberry flavor brings our signature Monster punch to a classic and tropical fruity mixture that everyone has come to love."

Monster Reserve has all the original Monster goodness with this amazing new flavor. It's the ideal combo of the right ingredients in the right proportion to deliver the big bad buzz that only Monster can. Monster Reserve Kiwi Strawberry packs a flavorful punch with 160 mg of caffeine but has a smooth and delicious blend of citrus and fruit flavors.

The Monster Reserve line is a premium flavor offering, but at the regular line price. With full flavor profiles and a new take on the already beloved drink, Monster Reserve is sure to quench those fruity energy cravings. Kiwi Strawberry joins Orange Dreamsicle, White Pineapple, and Watermelon to create a star-studded lineup of fruity and delicious Monster Reserve flavors.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

