ISG Celebrates 50 Years of Business, Ready for 50 More

Multi-disciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm celebrates a milestone and sets sights on what lies ahead.

MANKATO, Minn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG turns 50 years old in 2023. The firm of over 500 multi-disciplinary professionals, ranging from architects and designers to engineers, technologists, marketers, and project managers, now spans across four states across the upper Midwest with 11 offices. Throughout 2023, we will host a series of local events to show our appreciation for the communities, clients, partners, and employee owners who have supported our mission since 1973. As we celebrate this 50-year milestone, we continue to strive to make tomorrow better than today and look forward to the next chapter of making a difference by providing architecture and engineering solutions for all 12 of our business units.

1973 started with an idea in a family basement in Mankato, Minnesota. Gene Isakson and Ken Surprenant founded the firm with the same core values that the firm leads with today—respect, responsive, empathy, dynamic, and together. What once started as an engineering firm later expanded to include full-service architecture, environmental, and planning services through the successful acquisition of top talent.

"From our humble beginnings, we have strived to make a difference in whatever we could affect," said ISG Chief Strategy Officer Chad Surprenant, PE. "Today and into the future, with a greater team and more resources, we are making a bigger difference than ever before. We will never lose that spirit."

ISG employee owners are notorious for jumping in and doing the hard work. As a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), we hold fellow employee owners to a higher standard. This personal investment makes us eager to take on any project as we are deeply committed to understanding our client's business and using our skills, knowledge, and experience to develop solutions. No matter who our clients work with at ISG, they are working with an owner. Backed by our strong foundation, ISG sets its course to continue serving our clients, deepening roots in our communities, and providing innovative solutions for all.

"Successful clients and healthy communities provide a rich environment for us to grow," said ISG Chief Executive Officer Lynn Bruns, PE. "Encouraging our teams to be present and make an impact helps sustain that environment. We look forward to celebrating this milestone while continuing to grow and serve our clients."

ISG values and is proud of the relationships we have formed over the years. We are dedicated to forging opportunities through intentional engagement, deep expertise, and innovative solutions. Driven to improve our communities, we take design beyond the drafting table by rolling up our sleeves and discovering the best answers for our clients. We exist to make a difference, to make tomorrow better than today. ISG was founded on this vocation 50 years ago and will continue to guide our decision making, growth, and capabilities while living out this message for many more.

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service firm with 500+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

